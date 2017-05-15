St Mark Homes Plc - Final Results

15 May 2017
St Mark Homes Plc
('SMH' or "the Company')
Final results
St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, today announces its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2016.
Strategic report
The directors present their strategic report for the year ended 31 December 2016.
The Group continues to develop residential led projects based in London and the South regions of the United Kingdom. We primarily target the sub £1000 per square foot residential sales market and in the immediate future intend to focus on developing schemes which primarily consist of units that can be made available for sale under the £600,000 London Help to buy limit.
The Group typically undertakes its business within special purpose vehicles and on a joint venture /profit sharing basis with other house builders. This strategy has helped the company to generate profits and increase distributions to shareholders in recent years. The group profits before tax for the current year were £652,384 and distributions to shareholders increased by 11% to 5p per share.
Our strategic priorities
As a board we are keen to build on this performance and grow the Group into a significant regional house builder. We now have an established and profitable method of operation which could be scaled up should further capital become available to the Group.
We believe the key Group assets are its people, capital base and market listing. Our primary aim is to maximise shareholder value by utilising each of these assets to best effect. We also are committed to the highest standards of sustainability.
People and partnering
We have an intentionally small but experienced team with demonstrable competency in the areas of finance, property development, project appraisal and project delivery. Our strategy is to match those core skills and our capital with partners who can assist with project design, construction and sales. Our people are motivated through a management incentive scheme which aligns their interests with that of the shareholders and only rewards performance after attainment of profit targets linked to the return on shareholders' funds.
Capital
The Group commenced 2016 with a capital base of just over £3.9m (2015 -£3.6m). We have previously set a performance target to grow that base by a minimum of 5% on opening shareholders' funds per annum through organic growth. In 2016 we achieved a pre-tax profit of 16.5 % (2015-15.1%) on opening shareholders funds.
As previously advised we believe that capital availability is a constraining factor for the business and are pleased to report progress in expanding that base during the year. In July 2016 we acquired St Mark Contracts Ltd through an all share offer and in November 2016 raised just over £0.7m through an open offer to existing shareholders.
The aggregate effect of the acquisition, share offer and retention of profits was to grow the company Balance Sheet to over £5.8m, that is by over 50%, in the year ended 31 December 2016.
NEX Exchange Listing
ISDX was rebranded as NEX recently and there has been improved liquidity in our shares during the period. The market midprice on 9 May 2017 of £0.90 represents a discount of 31% to the net asset value of £1.31 per share reported in the 31 December 2016 Balance Sheet. The 2016 dividend yield based on this market mid price is 5.6%.
We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the market and as the company grows we may in future consider a move to AIM. In the interim the Board believe the expansion of the capital base and the continuation of profit and dividend growth are steps that can broaden investor appeal.
Sustainability
We recognise that there are financial and operational benefits of working sustainably and we are committed to the highest standards of sustainability. While many environmental requirements are embedded within the planning process, sustainability is a broader issue than that and encompasses both Health & Safety and the supply chain.
Health & Safety remains the Group's first priority and we work with our joint venture partners to attain best practice standards. We are happy to report that there were no reportable incidents on any of our projects during 2016 and we remain committed to the highest standards of Health & Safety.
Having the right supply chain is also crucial to sustainability. We do have long term working relationships with our main suppliers but continue to carefully monitor the financial health of our design teams and main contractors. We aim to pay suppliers in agreed timescales and to work collaboratively with them for the benefit of all.
Project Portfolio
At present we have live joint venture projects on sites in St Margarets, Sutton, Hounslow and Battersea which we anticipate will deliver profits in 2017 and 2018. As these projects are completed we will seek replacement schemes.
Completed Development
Forsyth House, Richmond, London:
The Company entered a joint venture for the development of 26 residential apartments in Mortlake, Richmond in December 2014. Construction was completed in March 2016 and all units sold. In accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £162,468 (2015: £81,897) and Project Management fees of £10,125 (2015: £40,500) during 2016.
St Margarets Waterside, Richmond, London:
Construction was completed on the 21 residential units plus commercial shell and core in October 2016. Sales had completed or exchanged on 60% of the units (by value) as at 31 December 2016 and in accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £233,232 (2015: £174,020) and Project Management fees of £46,125 (2015: £40,500) during 2016.
Continuing Development
Sutton High Street, Sutton:
The Company also invested in a regeneration property development venture at Sutton High Street. The development (consisting of 40 residential units with ground floor retail space completed in Autumn 2016. Sales have completed on all residential units and in accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £236,624 (2015 - £204,185) during 2016. The company has a remaining interest in the commercial space and the neighbouring Prince Regent Pub site. An application to replace the pub with 38 residential units and
New Projects
The Board entered into joint venture agreements during the year on the following projects:
Gwynne Road London SW11:
St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of 40% in the redevelopment of a site to provide mixed use involving commercial/retail at ground and mezzanine levels and 33 residential flats.
The site value and construction developments costs have been independently evaluated. The independent valuer has estimated the total project GDV at £15.615m and developers return on cost at 20%. During the year sale contracts have been exchanged on social housing element of the scheme. Given the relatively early stage of development progress we have not recognised our profit share on this exchanged element. Project Management fees of £10,800 were charged during 2016.
London Road, Hounslow, TW3:
St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of up to 40% in this development of 34 flats in Hounslow. The site has also been independently valued and construction developments costs evaluated. The independent valuer has estimated the GDV at £12.75m and developers return on cost at 20%. Project Management fees of £7,200 were charged during 2016. Marketing on the scheme will commence later in 2017.
Future Developments
As capital and profits are released from the current project portfolio the board will seek out further opportunities with similar risk profiles. The group's schemes have largely been in the outer London Boroughs and it is intended that the group will continue to focus on this geographic area.
Principal risks and uncertainties
The Company is exposed to the usual risks of companies constructing and developing residential property, including construction budget overruns, delays in programme, insolvency of clients, general economic conditions, uninsured calamities and other factors.
Investments are made in sterling and therefore the Company is not subject to foreign exchange risks. The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to its trade debtors. Credit risk is managed by monitoring payments against contractual agreements. The Company also reviews the financial standings of its debtors prior to entering into significant contracts.
Key Performance Indicators
The Company's long term performance target has been to generate a minimum average annual return on shareholders funds of 5%. During 2016 the annual pre-tax return on opening shareholders' funds was 16.5% (2015: 15.1%). The Company also seeks protection from market downturns by committing no more than 50% of its capital to any one project and by requiring projects in which it is a stakeholder to show a minimum return on cost of 15%. During 2016 the maximum exposure of capital to any one project was less than 40% of the Company capital.
Treasury policy
Operations have been financed by the issue of shares in the past and retained profits, the cash from which has been invested in short term cash deposits. In addition, various financial instruments such as trade debtors and trade creditors arise directly from the group's operations. The loan notes have been funded by the cash income from previous development projects. Further information on financial instruments is contained in note 22 of the financial statements.
On behalf of the Board
Barry Tansey
Chief Executive
Date: 12 May 2017
The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the year ended 31 December 2016
|2016
|2015
|GBP
|GBP
|Group turnover
|1,336,839
|3,097,000
|Cost of sales
|(1,255,224)
|(2,803,992)
|________
|________
|Gross profit
|81,615
|293,008
|Administrative expenses
|(410,751)
|(416,177)
|Negative goodwill release
|149,876
|-
|________
|________
|Operating (loss)
|(179,260)
|(123,169)
|Share of operating profit of joint venture
|610,672
|610,672
|Interest receivable and similar income
|221,147
|221,147
|Interest payable and similar charges
|(175)
|(40,331)
|________
|________
|Profit on ordinary activities before taxation
|652,384
|548,887
|Taxation on ordinary activities
|(100,503)
|(110,428)
|________
|________
|Profit on ordinary activities after taxation
|551,881
|438,459
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|________
|________
|Total comprehensive income
|551,881
|438,459
|________
|________
|Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|Ordinary shares
|16.60p
|14.83p
Consolidated Balance sheet
at 31 December 2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|2015
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|Non Current assets
|Tangible assets
|1,403
|1,872
|Intangible assets
|(137,249)
|-
|Investments in joint ventures
|439,048
|379,102
|________
|_________
|303,202
|380,974
|Current assets
|Stock and Work In Progress
|-
|1,095,084
|Debtors
|5,520,143
|3,761,851
|Cash at bank and in hand
|346,327
|146,255
|_________
|________
|5,866,470
|5,003,190
|Creditors: amounts falling
due within one year
(370,281)
(1,437,321)
|_________
|________
|Net current assets
|5,496,189
|3,565,869
|________
|_________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|5,799,391
|3,946,843
|________
|_________
|Net Assets
|5,799,391
|3,946,843
|________
|________
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|2,206,501
|1,478,748
|Capital redemption reserve
|1,009,560
|1,009,560
|Other reserve
|211,822
|211,822
|Merger reserve
|327,060
|-
|Share premium account
|375,246
|-
|Profit and loss account
|1,669,200
|1,246,713
|________
|_________
|Shareholders' funds
|5,799,391
|3,946,843
|________
|________
Statement of changes in equity
For the year ended 31 December 2016
Share Capital
|Capital Redemption Reserve
Other
Reserve
Merger
Reserve
Share
Premium
|Profit and loss reserves
Total
GBP
GBP
GBP
GBP
GBP
GBP
GBP
|Period ended
31 December 2015
|1,478,748
|1,009,560
|211,822
|-
|-
|1,246,713
|3,946,843
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|551,881
|551,881
|Shares issued during the year
|727,753
|-
|-
|327,060
|375,246
|18,482
|1,449,178
|________
|________
|_______
|_______
|________
|________
|________
Total comprehensive income for the year
2,206,501
1,009,560
211,822
327,060
375,246
1,817,076
5,947,265
Dividend
-
-
-
-
-
(147,876)
(147,876)
|________
|________
|________
|_______
|________
|________
|_________
|Balance at 31 December 2016
|2,206,501
|1,009,560
|211,822
|327,060
|375,246
|1,669,200
|5,799,391
|________
|________
|_______
|______
|________
|________
|________
Share Capital
|Capital Redemption Reserve
Other
Reserve
|Profit and loss reserves
Total
GBP
GBP
GBP
GBP
GBP
|Period ended 31 December 2014
|1,478,748
|1,009,560
|211,822
|941,341
|3,641,471
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|438,459
|438,459
|________
|________
|________
|________
|________
Total comprehensive income for the year
1,478,748
1,009,560
211,822
1,379,800
4,079,930
Dividend
-
-
-
(133,087)
(133,087)
|_________
|________
|________
|_________
|_________
|Balance at 31 December 2015
|1,478,748
|1,009,560
|211,822
|1,246,713
|3,946,843
|________
|________
|________
|________
|________
Consolidated statement of cashflows
for the year ended 31 December 2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|2015
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|Cash flows from
operating activities
|Cash generated/(expended) from operations
|(425,563)
|3,405,016
|Interest paid
|(175)
|(40,331)
|Corporation Tax
|(137,187)
|(41,989)
|________
|________
|Net cash inflow/(outflow) from
operating activities
(562,925)
3,322,696
|Investing activities
|Purchase of tangible fixed assets
|-
|(541)
|Interest received
|221,147
|226,921
|________
|________
|Net cash generated from/(used in)
investing activities
221,147
226,380
|Financing activities
|Shares issued
|689,726
|-
|(Decrease)/Increase in bank loans
|-
|(1,212,830)
|(Decrease)/ Increase in subordinated loans
|-
|(2,171,177)
|Dividend paid
|(147,875)
|(133,087)
|________
|________
|Net cash generated from/(used)
in financing activities
541,851
(3,517,094)
|________
|________
|________
|________
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|200,072
|31,982
|Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of year
146,255
114,273
|________
|________
|Cash and cash equivalents at
end of year
346,327
146,255
|________
|________
|Relating to:
|Cash at Bank and in hand
346,327
146,255
|________
|________
Notes to Preliminary Results for the Period Ended 31 December 2016
1. The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts for the purpose of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information has been extracted from the statutory accounts of St Mark Homes plc and is presented using the same accounting policies, which have not yet been filed with the Registrar of companies, but on which the auditors gave an unqualified report on 12th May 2017.
The preliminary announcement of the results for the year ended 31 December 2016 was approved by the board of directors on 12th May 2017.
2. Earnings per share
|2016
|2015
|GBP
|GBP
|Numerator
|Earnings used as the calculation of basic and diluted EPS
|551,881
|438,459
|________
|________
|Denominator
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in basic and diluted EPS
|3,324,677
|2,957,495
|________
|________
There are no share options in issue than can dilute the earnings per share.