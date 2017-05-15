St Mark Homes Plc - Final Results

15 May 2017

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Final results

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, today announces its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Strategic report

The directors present their strategic report for the year ended 31 December 2016.

The Group continues to develop residential led projects based in London and the South regions of the United Kingdom. We primarily target the sub £1000 per square foot residential sales market and in the immediate future intend to focus on developing schemes which primarily consist of units that can be made available for sale under the £600,000 London Help to buy limit.

The Group typically undertakes its business within special purpose vehicles and on a joint venture /profit sharing basis with other house builders. This strategy has helped the company to generate profits and increase distributions to shareholders in recent years. The group profits before tax for the current year were £652,384 and distributions to shareholders increased by 11% to 5p per share.

Our strategic priorities

As a board we are keen to build on this performance and grow the Group into a significant regional house builder. We now have an established and profitable method of operation which could be scaled up should further capital become available to the Group.

We believe the key Group assets are its people, capital base and market listing. Our primary aim is to maximise shareholder value by utilising each of these assets to best effect. We also are committed to the highest standards of sustainability.

People and partnering

We have an intentionally small but experienced team with demonstrable competency in the areas of finance, property development, project appraisal and project delivery. Our strategy is to match those core skills and our capital with partners who can assist with project design, construction and sales. Our people are motivated through a management incentive scheme which aligns their interests with that of the shareholders and only rewards performance after attainment of profit targets linked to the return on shareholders' funds.

Capital

The Group commenced 2016 with a capital base of just over £3.9m (2015 -£3.6m). We have previously set a performance target to grow that base by a minimum of 5% on opening shareholders' funds per annum through organic growth. In 2016 we achieved a pre-tax profit of 16.5 % (2015-15.1%) on opening shareholders funds.

As previously advised we believe that capital availability is a constraining factor for the business and are pleased to report progress in expanding that base during the year. In July 2016 we acquired St Mark Contracts Ltd through an all share offer and in November 2016 raised just over £0.7m through an open offer to existing shareholders.

The aggregate effect of the acquisition, share offer and retention of profits was to grow the company Balance Sheet to over £5.8m, that is by over 50%, in the year ended 31 December 2016.

NEX Exchange Listing

ISDX was rebranded as NEX recently and there has been improved liquidity in our shares during the period. The market midprice on 9 May 2017 of £0.90 represents a discount of 31% to the net asset value of £1.31 per share reported in the 31 December 2016 Balance Sheet. The 2016 dividend yield based on this market mid price is 5.6%.

We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the market and as the company grows we may in future consider a move to AIM. In the interim the Board believe the expansion of the capital base and the continuation of profit and dividend growth are steps that can broaden investor appeal.

Sustainability

We recognise that there are financial and operational benefits of working sustainably and we are committed to the highest standards of sustainability. While many environmental requirements are embedded within the planning process, sustainability is a broader issue than that and encompasses both Health & Safety and the supply chain.

Health & Safety remains the Group's first priority and we work with our joint venture partners to attain best practice standards. We are happy to report that there were no reportable incidents on any of our projects during 2016 and we remain committed to the highest standards of Health & Safety.

Having the right supply chain is also crucial to sustainability. We do have long term working relationships with our main suppliers but continue to carefully monitor the financial health of our design teams and main contractors. We aim to pay suppliers in agreed timescales and to work collaboratively with them for the benefit of all.

Project Portfolio

At present we have live joint venture projects on sites in St Margarets, Sutton, Hounslow and Battersea which we anticipate will deliver profits in 2017 and 2018. As these projects are completed we will seek replacement schemes.

Completed Development

Forsyth House, Richmond, London:

The Company entered a joint venture for the development of 26 residential apartments in Mortlake, Richmond in December 2014. Construction was completed in March 2016 and all units sold. In accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £162,468 (2015: £81,897) and Project Management fees of £10,125 (2015: £40,500) during 2016.

St Margarets Waterside, Richmond, London:

Construction was completed on the 21 residential units plus commercial shell and core in October 2016. Sales had completed or exchanged on 60% of the units (by value) as at 31 December 2016 and in accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £233,232 (2015: £174,020) and Project Management fees of £46,125 (2015: £40,500) during 2016.

Continuing Development

Sutton High Street, Sutton:

The Company also invested in a regeneration property development venture at Sutton High Street. The development (consisting of 40 residential units with ground floor retail space completed in Autumn 2016. Sales have completed on all residential units and in accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £236,624 (2015 - £204,185) during 2016. The company has a remaining interest in the commercial space and the neighbouring Prince Regent Pub site. An application to replace the pub with 38 residential units and

New Projects

The Board entered into joint venture agreements during the year on the following projects:

Gwynne Road London SW11:

St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of 40% in the redevelopment of a site to provide mixed use involving commercial/retail at ground and mezzanine levels and 33 residential flats.

The site value and construction developments costs have been independently evaluated. The independent valuer has estimated the total project GDV at £15.615m and developers return on cost at 20%. During the year sale contracts have been exchanged on social housing element of the scheme. Given the relatively early stage of development progress we have not recognised our profit share on this exchanged element. Project Management fees of £10,800 were charged during 2016.

London Road, Hounslow, TW3:

St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of up to 40% in this development of 34 flats in Hounslow. The site has also been independently valued and construction developments costs evaluated. The independent valuer has estimated the GDV at £12.75m and developers return on cost at 20%. Project Management fees of £7,200 were charged during 2016. Marketing on the scheme will commence later in 2017.

Future Developments

As capital and profits are released from the current project portfolio the board will seek out further opportunities with similar risk profiles. The group's schemes have largely been in the outer London Boroughs and it is intended that the group will continue to focus on this geographic area.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company is exposed to the usual risks of companies constructing and developing residential property, including construction budget overruns, delays in programme, insolvency of clients, general economic conditions, uninsured calamities and other factors.

Investments are made in sterling and therefore the Company is not subject to foreign exchange risks. The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to its trade debtors. Credit risk is managed by monitoring payments against contractual agreements. The Company also reviews the financial standings of its debtors prior to entering into significant contracts.

Key Performance Indicators

The Company's long term performance target has been to generate a minimum average annual return on shareholders funds of 5%. During 2016 the annual pre-tax return on opening shareholders' funds was 16.5% (2015: 15.1%). The Company also seeks protection from market downturns by committing no more than 50% of its capital to any one project and by requiring projects in which it is a stakeholder to show a minimum return on cost of 15%. During 2016 the maximum exposure of capital to any one project was less than 40% of the Company capital.

Treasury policy

Operations have been financed by the issue of shares in the past and retained profits, the cash from which has been invested in short term cash deposits. In addition, various financial instruments such as trade debtors and trade creditors arise directly from the group's operations. The loan notes have been funded by the cash income from previous development projects. Further information on financial instruments is contained in note 22 of the financial statements.

On behalf of the Board

Barry Tansey

Chief Executive

Date: 12 May 2017

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc Sean Ryan, Finance Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7903 6777 seanryan@stmarkhomes.com Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3762 www.alfredhenry.com

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the year ended 31 December 2016

2016 2015 GBP GBP Group turnover 1,336,839 3,097,000 Cost of sales (1,255,224) (2,803,992) ________ ________ Gross profit 81,615 293,008 Administrative expenses (410,751) (416,177) Negative goodwill release 149,876 - ________ ________ Operating (loss) (179,260) (123,169) Share of operating profit of joint venture 610,672 610,672 Interest receivable and similar income 221,147 221,147 Interest payable and similar charges (175) (40,331) ________ ________ Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 652,384 548,887 Taxation on ordinary activities (100,503) (110,428) ________ ________ Profit on ordinary activities after taxation 551,881 438,459 Other comprehensive income - - ________ ________ Total comprehensive income 551,881 438,459 ________ ________ Earnings per share - basic and diluted Ordinary shares 16.60p 14.83p

Consolidated Balance sheet

at 31 December 2016

2016 2016 2015 2015 GBP GBP GBP GBP Non Current assets Tangible assets 1,403 1,872 Intangible assets (137,249) - Investments in joint ventures 439,048 379,102 ________ _________ 303,202 380,974 Current assets Stock and Work In Progress - 1,095,084 Debtors 5,520,143 3,761,851 Cash at bank and in hand 346,327 146,255 _________ ________ 5,866,470 5,003,190 Creditors: amounts falling

due within one year

(370,281)

(1,437,321) _________ ________ Net current assets 5,496,189 3,565,869 ________ _________ Total assets less current liabilities 5,799,391 3,946,843 ________ _________ Net Assets 5,799,391 3,946,843 ________ ________ Capital and reserves Called up share capital 2,206,501 1,478,748 Capital redemption reserve 1,009,560 1,009,560 Other reserve 211,822 211,822 Merger reserve 327,060 - Share premium account 375,246 - Profit and loss account 1,669,200 1,246,713 ________ _________ Shareholders' funds 5,799,391 3,946,843 ________ ________

Statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2016



Share Capital Capital Redemption Reserve

Other

Reserve

Merger

Reserve

Share

Premium Profit and loss reserves



Total

GBP

GBP

GBP

GBP

GBP

GBP

GBP Period ended

31 December 2015 1,478,748 1,009,560 211,822 - - 1,246,713 3,946,843 Profit for the year - - - - - 551,881 551,881

Shares issued during the year 727,753 - -

327,060 375,246

18,482 1,449,178 ________ ________ _______ _______ ________ ________ ________

Total comprehensive income for the year

2,206,501

1,009,560

211,822

327,060

375,246

1,817,076

5,947,265

Dividend

-

-

-

-

-

(147,876)

(147,876) ________ ________ ________ _______ ________ ________ _________ Balance at 31 December 2016 2,206,501 1,009,560 211,822 327,060 375,246 1,669,200 5,799,391 ________ ________ _______ ______ ________ ________ ________



Share Capital Capital Redemption Reserve

Other

Reserve Profit and loss reserves



Total

GBP

GBP

GBP

GBP

GBP Period ended 31 December 2014 1,478,748 1,009,560 211,822 941,341 3,641,471 Profit for the year - - - 438,459 438,459 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________

Total comprehensive income for the year

1,478,748

1,009,560

211,822

1,379,800

4,079,930

Dividend

-

-

-

(133,087)

(133,087) _________ ________ ________ _________ _________ Balance at 31 December 2015 1,478,748 1,009,560 211,822 1,246,713 3,946,843 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________

Consolidated statement of cashflows

for the year ended 31 December 2016

2016 2016 2015 2015 GBP GBP GBP GBP Cash flows from

operating activities Cash generated/(expended) from operations (425,563) 3,405,016 Interest paid (175) (40,331) Corporation Tax (137,187) (41,989) ________ ________ Net cash inflow/(outflow) from

operating activities

(562,925)

3,322,696 Investing activities Purchase of tangible fixed assets - (541) Interest received 221,147 226,921 ________ ________ Net cash generated from/(used in)

investing activities

221,147

226,380 Financing activities Shares issued 689,726 - (Decrease)/Increase in bank loans - (1,212,830) (Decrease)/ Increase in subordinated loans - (2,171,177) Dividend paid (147,875) (133,087) ________ ________ Net cash generated from/(used)

in financing activities

541,851

(3,517,094) ________ ________ ________ ________ Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 200,072 31,982 Cash and cash equivalents at

beginning of year

146,255

114,273 ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at

end of year

346,327

146,255 ________ ________ Relating to: Cash at Bank and in hand

346,327

146,255 ________ ________

Notes to Preliminary Results for the Period Ended 31 December 2016

1. The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts for the purpose of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information has been extracted from the statutory accounts of St Mark Homes plc and is presented using the same accounting policies, which have not yet been filed with the Registrar of companies, but on which the auditors gave an unqualified report on 12th May 2017.

The preliminary announcement of the results for the year ended 31 December 2016 was approved by the board of directors on 12th May 2017.

2. Earnings per share

2016 2015 GBP GBP Numerator Earnings used as the calculation of basic and diluted EPS 551,881 438,459 ________ ________ Denominator Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in basic and diluted EPS 3,324,677 2,957,495 ________ ________

There are no share options in issue than can dilute the earnings per share.