IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- ConcertoHealth, the leading provider of specialized primary care and supporting clinical services for complex, frail, elderly and dual-eligible patients, announced the appointment of Julie M. Webb-Hopkins as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective April 17. Webb-Hopkins brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources (HR) and organizational development.

"Julie is a familiar face in the southern California healthcare market, and has worked with several of our current executives while at Monarch and Health Essentials," said Alec Cunningham, president and CEO of ConcertoHealth. "As a result, she understands the human resource needs of our population health business extremely well. We look forward to her contributions to ConcertoHealth."

Previously, Webb-Hopkins was vice president of human resources for Health Essentials, the parent company of GeriNet Medical Group, Hospice Touch, Comfort RX and Health Essentials DME. Based in Santa Ana, Calif., she managed a team providing HR support, including recruitment, education, employee relations, talent management, management coaching, change management and compensation and benefits administration. She also advised leadership on organization structure, career development and succession planning.

Prior to that, Webb-Hopkins served as vice president of human resources for New Century Health in Brea, Calif., a national cancer and cardiology care management company. She also was vice president of human resources for United Health Group/Monarch HealthCare in Irvine, Calif.

Webb-Hopkins received a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University at Long Beach and is a graduate of the Advanced Program in Human Resources and Business Leadership from The Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine. She also holds a master black belt in Lean Six Sigma, and is a certified Myers Briggs TI practitioner. Webb-Hopkins resides in Lake Forest, Calif.

About ConcertoHealth

ConcertoHealth Inc. is the leading provider of specialized primary care and supporting clinical services for complex, frail, elderly and dual-eligible patients. Operating exclusively in value-based agreements, ConcertoHealth provides high-touch, individualized care for patients, and also deploys wraparound clinical resources to extend the reach of primary care practices. This comprehensive medical management solution, elevated by Concerto's proprietary population health technology, improves overall healthcare quality and patient outcomes, benefitting payers and their provider networks. The company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

