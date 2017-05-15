LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo"), the leading app providing smartphone metasearch for ridesharing services, today announced it has hired automotive industry veteran and visionary Laurie DiGiovanni as Head of Fleet Operations. DiGiovanni will manage operations for YayYo's rideshare services, including the RideYayYo service recently announced into beta in Los Angeles.

DiGiovanni will immediately focus on leading operations for RideYayYo, including driver training and fleet management, as it ramps up its beta test within LA County. RideYayYo will provide LA residents with the riding experience the city now lacks due to the daily surge pricing from the dominant rideshare companies driving up consumer costs -- a steep expense to ride in old cars with untrained drivers.

DiGiovanni is the founder of the Association for Finance and Insurance Professionals (AFIP), an association that has certified tens of thousands for more ethical car buying practices, and mandatory for auto industry employees and implemented in leading global automotive markets. She also played key roles in the launch and success of many automotive initiatives, including managing new divisions and brands for Beverly Hills Travel and Lifestyle and American Dream Classics; serving as Director of Training for CarsDirect.com, which achieved revenue of $650M+ in one year; and leading marketing and customer experience campaigns for Barrett-Jackson Car Auction.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join such an innovative company like YayYo, and to revolutionize the ridesharing industry," said DiGiovanni, Head of Fleet Operations, YayYo. "Consumers have made it clear that they are sick of surge pricing from the big players in the space, and that they are ready to seek out alternatives that bring better value for their money. We're excited to bring a quality ridesharing opportunity back to the consumers with YayYo."

DiGiovanni also has direct brand experience within the automotive industry, including project management and training positions with Toyota, Mazda, and Nissan. She is a sought-after speaker and thought leader by manufacturers, women's groups, and other automotive businesses.

"We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Laurie's pedigree to the YayYo team during this crucial time for the Company's growth. Her extensive experience with national product launches, technology implementations, and automotive marketing campaigns will be of great value as we continue to expand," said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO, YayYo. "Laurie is a recognized leader within the automotive space, and we will rely on her vision and experience as we bring YayYo and RideYayYo to a national market."

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo, Inc. is the leading app providing smartphone metasearch for ridesharing services, providing price comparison and booking of available ridesharing and taxi services along with select limousine and public transportation services. YayYo offers the convenience users expect with unique benefits not available from Uber, Lyft or taxi services alone.

The Company was also recently qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Regulation A+ Initial Public Offering to raise gross proceeds of $50 million. Interested investors can purchase shares directly at www.YayYoIpo.com.

