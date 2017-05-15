Aqualis ASA: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2017

Asker, May 15, 2017:

Please find attached the minutes from the Annual General Meeting held in Asker on

15 May 2017. All matters were resolved as proposed in the Notice to the Annual General

Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Kim Boman, CFO, Aqualis ASA

Telephone: +47 959 63 912

Email: kim.boman@aqualis.no

About Aqualis ASA

Aqualis ASA (OSE: Aqua) is a public company that, through its subsidiaries and associates, offers energy consultancy services to the global oil and gas, wind and solar sectors. The group employs experienced consultants in 21 offices in 15 countries worldwide. Aqualis ASA operates under three different brands: Aqualis Offshore, Offshore Wind Consultants and ADLER Solar. Aqualis Offshore is a specialized offshore marine and engineering consultancy firm, focusing on the shallow and deep-water offshore segments of the oil and gas industry. Offshore Wind Consultants is a globally focused consultancy providing independent services to the offshore renewables industry. ADLER Solar is a technical and engineering service provider for the global solar industry. Aqualis owns 49.9 percent of ADLER Solar.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Signed Minutes from AGM 2017_English (http://hugin.info/162549/R/2104777/798748.pdf)

Signed Minutes from AGM 2017_Norwegian (http://hugin.info/162549/R/2104777/798749.pdf)



