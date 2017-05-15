Mowisat Corporation and Activity Monitoring Technologies Announce Alliance for IoT Products and Services

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Mowisat Corporation is pleased to announce it is expanding its Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions Division with the announcement of an alliance with Activity Monitoring Technologies (AmTech) for developing its combination of tools, workflows, technologies and software. The partnership between Mowisat and AMTech paves the road for success in the market. The constant progress in IoT technology and application, together with high throughput satellite (HTS) connectivity, offers the ability to provide objects with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data without requiring human to human, or human to computer interaction to industrial capacities in remote areas.

Mowisat & AMTech, together, has formed a team of world-class IT engineers, programmers and professionals, with operational bases in Mexico, USA and Canada which shall enable Mowisat to bring solutions to customers across Latin America. Its mission is to solve everyday problems, enhancing existing systems to make a difference globally in Enterprises, Institutions and Communities alike.

Mowisat acknowledges that IoT has arrived at a new juncture in the industry and in all sectors; it has rapidly become a "corporate standard" because of the results it produces and the business capabilities it enables. Big Data strategies utilize Quantitative data, previously unmeasurable, and can now deliver pragmatic and real time optimization in processes. North America and South America are regions particularly keen to invest in the development of Big Data metrics across industries such as Mining, Agriculture, Fishing, Oil and Gas.

Mowisat's business model is to provide strategic additional services to its customers to leverage core competencies directed by other IoT Solutions and providers. Satellite Broadband Services plays a key part, using Satellite Broadband as backhaul to tailored specific industrial data metering and defining innovative synergies between IoT and Ka-Band high through- put satellite (HTS) technology as a cheaper and more reliable alternative with scenarios such as connectivity in the utmost remote areas where industrial capacities exist.

For more information, please contact:

Doug Morrison

416 219 0497

dmorrison@investor3.ca

or

First Canadian Place

100 King Street West

Suite 5700, Toronto, ON

M5X 1C7

info@mowisatcorp.com

http://www.mowisat.mx



SOURCE: Mowisat Corporation