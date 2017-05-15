In accordance with Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, cf. the Danish Executive Order no. 1256 of 4 November 2015 on major shareholders, it is hereby announced that BlackRock Inc. has informed TDC that on 11 May 2017 they acquired shares and financial instruments in TDC bringing their holding above 5% of the share capital and voting rights.



BlackRock Inc. holds:



· 36,953,693 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 36,953,693) in TDC, corresponding to



4.55% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights, and



· 4,232,873 shares and voting rights in TDC through financial instruments (with a right to cash settlement), corresponding to



0.52% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights,



which in total amounts to 5.07% of the total share capital and of the voting rights in TDC. The shares are owned indirectly.



