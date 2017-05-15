Global Hydration Products Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - Market Segmentation By End User and Product - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global hydration products market to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in market is smart and interactive hydration products. The growth in technological innovations can be seen across all product offerings. With regard to hydration products, various trends are developing in terms of product innovation. Few of the innovations in hydration products include smart hydration.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing popularity of adventure sports. Outdoor activities such as trekking, running, biking, and other adventure activities are a key market for hydration products. The increase in outdoor activities over the years creates demand for hydration products over the forecast period. The popularity of outdoor sports is driven by the growth of international tourism globally. The growth in 2015, was 4.4% that accounts to1.18 billion worldwide in terms of tourist arrivals. The growth of the sector has resulted in better economic performance and creation of job opportunities. The 2015 figures, were influenced by the global economic changes, such as dollar fluctuation, oil and gas prices, terrorism, and other natural disasters, across the world. The exhibit below highlights the rate of change in tourism between 2014 and 2015.

Key vendors



CamelBak

GEIGERRIG

HydraPak

Osprey

Other prominent vendors



CoolGear

Decathlon

Ergodyne

Samsonite

Leatt

Salomon

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix

