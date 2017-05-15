Text Analytics Market Worth 8.79 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Text Analytics Marketby Component (Software, Services), Application (Customer Experience Management, Marketing Management, Governance, Risk and Compliance Management), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Text Analytics Market size expected to grow from USD 3.97 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.79 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 71 market data tables and 65 figures spread through 155 pages and in-depth TOC on"Text Analytics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/text-analytics-market-253879369.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The key forces driving the Text Analytics Market include growing need for social media analytics, predictive analytics for businesses, and the need for customized and industry-specific applications.

Make an enquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=253879369

"Cloud-based text analytics solutions are expected to gain the maximum traction during the forecast period."

The cloud deployment market share is expected to increase rapidly since most of the firms are swiftly transforming themselves from brick to click models. A cloud server for text analytics means less storage space and reduced maintenance cost. Cloud-based text analytics solutions are gaining traction among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as SMEs face the challenge of affordability of the infrastructure required for an on-premises implementation.

"The text analytics software component is expected to contribute the largest market share in 2017."

Among components, text analytics software is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Text analytics solutions empower users to perform quick data extraction and categorization with real-time insights from the stored data. Moreover, growing importance of insights generated from social media content to build effective marketing campaigns and enhance customer experience is driving the market growth.

Request Report Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=253879369

"North America is expected to constitute the largest market share; Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR."

In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Early adoption of new and emerging technologies and large numbers of text analytics vendors in the region would help consolidate the majority of revenues in the market. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing technology expenditures in countries such as China and India and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among SMEs are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The major vendors providing text analytics software and services are SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), IBM Corporation (New York, US), SAS Institute, Inc. (North Carolina, US), OpenText Corporation (Ontario, Canada), Clarabridge, Inc. (Virginia, US), Megaputer Intelligence, Inc. (Indiana, US), Luminoso Technologies, Inc. (Massachusetts, US), MeaningCloud LLC (New York, US), KNIME.com AG (Zurich, Switzerland), Infegy, Inc. (Missouri, US), Lexalytics, Inc. (Massachusetts, US), Bitext Innovations S.L. (Madrid Spain), and Averbis (Freiburg Germany).

Browse Related Reports

Content Analytics Market by Application (Speech Analytics, Text Analytics, Web Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Others), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud/Hosted), Vertical, and Region (NA, Europe, APAC, MEA, LA) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/content-analytics-market-250168050.html

Speech Analytics Market by Type (Solutions (Speech Engine, Indexing, Analysis and Query Tools, and Dash Boards and Reporting Tool) and Services), by Deployment Type (On- Remise, Cloud), by Organization Size, by Vertical, & by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/speech-analytics-market-17297779.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets