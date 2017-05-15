LOUISVILLE, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Prüvit, the worldwide leader in ketone technology with evidence-based products that optimize human potential, announces new KETO//OS® Max formula in Swiss Cacao flavor. This high-potency formula is the ultimate daily supplement for improved strength, appetite suppression, increased focus and clarity, and overall better health.

KETO//OS® Max Swiss Cacao's, easy-to-mix powder solution contains no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. As Prüvit's most advanced ketone supplement yet, the Pure Therapeutic Ketone® formula includes Beta Hydroxybutyrate, a fuel source linked to improved memory and neurocognitive function. Available in an easy-to-carry travel-pack, KETO//OS® Max Swiss Cacao's caffeine-free formula can be taken twice daily to optimize performance and help consumers feel in the zone.

"Prüvit isn't just a product, it's a lifestyle. When you are in the zone, you are truly optimizing your human potential," said Brian Underwood, CEO of Prüvit. "We created KETO//OS® Max Swiss Cacao for the fitness gurus and the everyday consumers wanting to increase their energy levels and cognition as well as maximize their health and wellness. Our data-driven product is comprised of the highest quality ingredients, so customers can hack their bodies into ketosis with Prüvit's exogenous ketone supplements without a deprivation diet."

KETO//OS® (Ketone Operating System) is a revolutionary drink mix based on a proprietary ketone energy technology. Engineered by the world's leading authorities and researchers, Prüvit's product lineup also includes the original KETO//KREME® along with KETO//OS® Max - Maui Punch, KETO//OS® 3.0 Chocolate Swirl and KETO//OS® 2.1 Orange Dream.

KETO//OS® Max Swiss Cacao is available on the Prüvit website. To learn more about Prüvit, visit https://pruvitnow.com/.

About Prüvit

Prüvit is a global leader in exogenous ketone technology, focused on evidence-based products that help optimize human potential. Exogenous ketones allow consumers to experience deep ketosis and elevated blood ketone levels without following a restrictive diet. Pioneered by experts in ketone supplementation, Prüvit is a movement that is redefining human performance and moving past the status quo. Utilizing the proven science of bio-hacking and ketones, Prüvit's groundbreaking, data-driven technology allows consumers to think faster, have better focus and energy, shed fat and operate at peak performance every single day.

Media Contact

Carlye Rangeo

Uproar PR for Pruvit

321-236-0102 x233

Email Contact



