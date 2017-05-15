Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America and Europe Rear View Mirrors Market, 2017" report to their offering.

Piloted driving is rapidly being offered by most OEMs for a particular stretch. All major OEMs have a definite plan to launch an automated vehicle by at least 2025, while trying to differentiate themselves by how the automation is delivered to the customer.

Automakers face the inevitable shift from today's brand loyalty into more functional and lifestyle models of the future, where consumers are likely to employ Automobiles-as-a-Service, giving rise to alternative business opportunities within the automotive industry. Keeping in tune with the changing demographics in the automotive industry, regulators have modified the regulation on mirrors, allowing OEMs to offer digital exterior and interior mirrors supplementing traditional mirrors.

Digital mirrors, also known as hybrid mirrors, are extremely important to migrate the control from vehicle to driver and vice versa in a smooth and hassle-free manner. However, the advent of advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS) with technologies such as heads-up display, blind spot detection, and lane keeping assist have partly made traditional external mirrors and, to an extent, interior mirrors redundant in highway traffic. Growing consumer preference for convenient technologies is likely to result in doubling the take rate of level 2 automated driving enabled vehicles in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

4. Regulatory Scan

5. Megatrends Influencing the Rear View Mirrors Market

6. Technology Overview

7. Application Overview

8. Market Overview

9. Case Studies

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

11. Conclusions and Future Outlook

12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Ficosa

Gentex

Related Topics: Automotive Parts