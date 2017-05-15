

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Greenlight Capital Inc. urged shareholders of General Motors Co. (GM) to vote the GREEN proxy card in favor of its plan to split GM's common stock into two classes of common equity, potentially unlocking billions of dollars in shareholder value, and to support Greenlight's three highly qualified Director nominees, Leo Hindery, Jr., Vinit Sethi, and William N. Thorndike, Jr., who will bring desperately needed fresh thinking and new perspectives to the Board.



Greenlight Capital Inc. and its affiliates, who own 3.6% of the common stock of General Motors, was mailing a letter to GM shareholders highlighting the gap between GM's stagnant share price and its intrinsic value.



Greenlight Capital stated that GM completed its IPO at $33 per share in 2010, and today its shares trade at about $34. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has more than doubled during that time. GM's Board of Directors does not seem to have a plan to address the persistently low valuation of GM's stock.



