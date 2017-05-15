FORM Hotel Announces the Integration of HotOIL' by Smartotels

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The advanced hospitality-focused enterprise application system is expected to boost GOP margins by up to 10%

The flagship brand of Smartotels Hospitality LLC, FORM Hotel is integrating an advanced proprietary enterprise application system - HotOIL' (Hotel Operational Intelligence Layer) designed and developed by Smartotels with MKG Group.

Smartotels founder and managing partner Tarek M. Daouk explains: "The hospitality industry is at a turning point. At a time when GOP margins are under stress, staying competitive in today's market is not about being 'bigger' or more renowned as a brand; it is about knowing what to offer and how to deliver value to customers. We have introduced a retail operating model into the hospitality space to create a hotel experience befitting today's novel consumer. HotOIL' allows FORM Hotel to engage successfully with its hotel guests throughout the customer journey by delivering a captivating user experience both at the hotel and within the guest's digital space before, during, and after their stay."

FORM will use HotOIL' integrating high-value operations workflow algorithms enabling data-driven decisions to deliver on its promise of efficiency to guests and ROI to investors; by boosting Gross Operating Profit (GOP) by up to 10%.

Gaps between service delivery and operations occur because hotels are typically equipped with multiple systems that operate autonomously. HotOIL' is a system that fills these operational gaps by bridging communication flows between mutually-interacting software applications enabling data optimization, efficient workflow management, and systems agility using one central interface to pilot both the guest experience and operations.

Leading international hospitality experts, Vanguelis Panayotis, Chief Operating Officer of MKG Group added: "Years of research has culminated into the development of HotOIL', which is embedded with specific and unique algorithm codes. We took a labor-intensive operations model and dissected the service delivery chain allowing for streamlined operational output in a service-oriented architecture (SOA) framework. Being a young and vibrant hotel brand FORM is not afraid to take this game-changing technological leap to remain competitive and to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digitization of the hospitality industry. Adapting to this new market dynamic with this collaborative software positions FORM to be more profitable and able to offer a strong ROI to its stakeholders."

Daouk concluded: "There is room for new brands competing in our industry if you understand what the foundational changes are. Hospitality is not only an art, it is also a science. Technology innovation will soon become the new standard where making data-driven decisions is no longer a 'nice to have', rather a necessity. With HotOIL' FORM is empowered to compete favorably and address the next generation of consumer ideals and service expectations."

FORM Hotel, the flagship brand of Smartotels, recently launched in the UAE promising novel consumers 'everything they value, nothing they don't'. A pioneering 'concept hotel' brand, the hotel will offer business and leisure travelers accessible premium hotel fundamentals with the flexibility of add-on service and amenity features in a technologically-advanced, design-forward and socially-responsible environment.

About FORM Hotel:

FORM Hotel ("FORM") is the flagship brand of Smartotels Hospitality International LLC. Its offering is based on a unique retail operating model that empowers guests to customize their own stay by choosing the services and amenities that they value and desire from their hotel experience. Attracting the value-driven and hyper-connected business and leisure consumer, the hotel delivers on five key value propositions including a superior-quality luxury bed, an invigorating shower experience, seamless technology, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a premium breakfast. FORM aims to provide a bespoke hotel experience that is designed by its guests and delivered by specialists.

Under development by Dubai Contracting Company (DCC), a prominent UAE-based contracting and development firm and Paris-based architecture firm, Architecture Studio, FORM Hotel Dubai is being created with inimitable timeless design elements. The 143-room property is situated proximate the newly extended Dubai creek in Al Jaddaf, a locality rooted in tradition and evolving with the urban landscape of Dubai. FORM Hotel Dubai will have direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road to the North, Al Khail Road to the South, and Oud Metha Road to the West, all three of Dubai's most prominent throughways.

Smartotels Hospitality International LLC (Smartotels), is a UAE-based world-class hotel real estate investment and full-service hospitality and asset management firm that provides a broad range of management services with a focus on developing and operating hotels under its unique proprietary hotel brands. Smartotels Hospitality International is currently focused on the UAE with an active pipeline of purpose-built assets and plans to grow its portfolio of lodging brands to 25 properties by 2026, through a combination of management contracts, franchise agreements, property leases and hybrid contracts.

FORM Hotel Dubai is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

For more information, please visit: www.form-hotel.comand www.smartotels.com

About MKG Group:

MKG Groupis a European-based company, created 30 years ago. Specialized in the tourism industry, MKG Group is currently the undisputed leader in marketing studies for the European hotel and tourism market with offices in Paris, Berlin, London and Athens. Our team of experts is fully capable and equipped to develop studies and customized operational marketing solutions, providing a high level of reactivity, transparency, and respect for our commitments.

For more information, please visit: http://mkg-group.com/en/mkg-group-hotel-expert/