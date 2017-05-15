Navamedic ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting





The Annual General Meeting in Navamedic ASA will take place on Tuesday 6 June 2017 at 13.00 at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24-26, Oslo.





Please find attached the annual report. Notice of the meeting, has been distributed directly to all shareholders with known address. All relevant documents can be found on www.navamedic.com.

For further information please contact:

CEO Tom Rönnlund

E-mail: tom.ronnlund@navamedic.com

Mobile: +46 727 320 321

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.