

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British employers plan to raise basic pay the least in three-and-a-half years, thus confirming the trends revealed by the official labor market data that signaled a sharp slowing of wage growth, results of a survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development/CIPD showed Monday.



The latest CIPD/The Adecco Group Labour Market Outlook survey showed that employers anticipate awarding median pay rises of just 1 percent in the year ahead ending March 2018 versus 1.5 percent in the previous survey.



The survey was carried out among more than 1,000 employers.



Consequently, workers are set to face a squeeze on their earnings and the UK economy is about to be hit by a fall in basic pay awards and real wages, the CIPD said.



'Overall, the data will heighten fears that the living standards of British workers will fall this year given the expectations that further increases to CPI inflation are very likely in the coming months,' the CIPD said.



The survey also revealed that 12 percent of private sector firms said Brexit has made them to consider relocating some or part of their business abroad, preferably Ireland, Germany and France.



