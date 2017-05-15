A-Share Listed Agricultural Machinery, Engineering Machinery and Heavy Truck Companies - Growth is Mainly Due to Increased Fixed Asset Investment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2016, total power of agricultural machinery in China reached 1.144 billion kw, increasing by 2.4% YOY, according to research. The reserve volume of heavy and medium tractors, combine harvesters, trans-planters and driers increased by 7.4%, 8.2%, 6.0% and 19.5%, respectively. The composition of equipment continued to improve. In 2016, major agricultural machinery manufacturers produced a total of 980, 927 tractors, down by 10.26% over 2015 and 106,927 harvesters, down by 4.53% over 2015. The sales of drying machinery and animal husbandry machinery increased substantially.

By the end of 2016, the reserve volume of major engineering machinery products had been 7 million. In 2015, the engineering machinery industry achieved sales revenue of CNY 457 billion, dropping from the 2014 level. Engineering machinery put into actual use was worth CNY 373.5 billion, down by 11.5% YOY from CNY 424.7 billion. Benefiting from accelerated investment in infrastructure and real estate, the sales revenue of major engineering machinery and sales of diggers both increased YOY.

In 2016, the production volume and sales volume of trucks was 2,796,709 and 2,793,403, increasing by 9% and 8% YOY, respectively. However, this is still lower than the level in 2014, suggesting that the market is still recovering. In 2016, 657,634 heavy trucks were sold, increasing by 31.31% YOY. In this regard, China's heavy truck market has stepped out of its lows. The growth of the market is mainly due to increased fixed asset investment.

