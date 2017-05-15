Silicone Market 2017-2027

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Application (Chemicals, Medical & Personal Care, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Plastics, Textile and Others), by Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels and Others) and by Region Plus Profiles of Top Companies
Report Details
Visiongain's new 240 pages report assesses that the global Silicone market will reach $17.52 billion in 2017.
Market scope:This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Silicone market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the Silicone markets by region and end-use sectors.
Silicone Market Forecast 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive market data:
• Where are the Silicone market opportunities?
• When will the Silicone market grow?
• Global, national and the Silicone submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression
• Which Silicone submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?
• Chemicals Submarket 2017-2027
• Medical & Personal Care Submarket 2017-2027
• Automotive & Transportation Submarket 2017-2027
• Building & Construction Submarket 2017-2027
• Electrical & Electronics Submarket 2017-2027
• Plastics Submarket 2017-2027
• Textile Submarket 2017-2027
• Others Application Submarket 2017-2027
• Elastomers Submarket 2017-2027
• Fluids Submarket 2017-2027
• Resins Submarket 2017-2027
• Gels Submarket 2017-2027
• Others Type Submarket 2017-2027
• Where are the regional Silicone market opportunities from 2017-2027?
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities
• Asia Pacific forecast 2017-2027
• Middle East and Africa forecast 2017-2027
• Central & South America forecast 2017-2027
• Europe forecast 2017-2027
• North America forecast 2017-2027
• What are the factors influencing Silicone market dynamics?
• SWOT analysis explores the factors.
• Research and development (R&D) strategy
• Supply and demand dynamics
• Advances in product quality
• Who are the leading Silicone companies?
• We reveal market share, positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Africa
• Middle East
• Latin America
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.
• Dow Corning Corporation
• Wacker Chemie
• 3M Company
• BASF
• DOW Chemical Company
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com