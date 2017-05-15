RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Govplace, a leading solutions provider for the public sector, and AppDynamics, a leading application intelligence company, today announced the implementation of Infrastructure Visibility and Application Performance Management (APM) solutions for the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The implementation will provide unprecedented precision and real-time visibility into CBP's digital operations, improving travelers' experience and helping to enhance safe, rapid and lawful movement of people and goods.

CBP is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations and has a significant need for advanced visibility and proactive performance monitoring of mission-critical custom applications. Govplace and AppDynamics will provide expertise and support for the implementation of the AppDynamics Application Performance Management solution and create dashboards that present key performance metrics to CBP.

The AppDynamics APM solution provides patented and uniquely precise end-to-end management of complex and distributed applications, drilling down to individual business transactions. Infrastructure Visibility provides application-centric server monitoring and database metrics from applications to improve performance. The solution will allow CBP to identify performance baselines around various parameters (for example, time of day or day of the week) so that even slight deviations can be automatically detected and addressed proactively.

"With AppDynamics, CBP will be able to dynamically discover and pro-actively monitor business transactions from the end user through the application and infrastructure," said John Sobczak, Vice President of Sales at Govplace. "The shift to pro-active visibility will enable CBP to efficiently triage potential issues prior to an impact to end users, resulting in improvements to both application performance and stakeholder satisfaction."

"With these deployments, AppDynamics and Govplace will help CBP meet the rising service expectations of travelers, importers and exporters in a complex global security environment," said Danny Winokur, Senior Vice President, Customer & Strategic Operations, AppDynamics. "As more trade and travel information is exchanged across systems, the precision and visibility provided by AppDynamics will be critical in fulfilling CBP's high-profile mandate."

About AppDynamics

AppDynamics is the Application Intelligence company. With AppDynamics, enterprises have real-time insights into application performance, user performance and business performance so they can move faster in an increasingly sophisticated, software-driven world. AppDynamics' integrated suite of applications is built on its innovative, enterprise-grade App iQ Platform that enables its customers to make faster decisions that enhance customer engagement and improve operational and business performance. AppDynamics is uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations by actively monitoring, analyzing and optimizing complex application environments at scale. Visit www.appdynamics.com for more information.

About Govplace

Govplace is a value-added reseller and systems integrator, exclusively focused on providing the public sector with best of breed products, services and solutions. We bring a unique combination of California innovation and beltway understanding into each engagement to ensure our federal customers are achieving measurable business and technical outcomes. Govplace takes a strategic approach to technology-lead transformation and modernization to improve performance, business and operational efficiency through automation of essential processes and functions to deliver exceptional mission results. Guided by a deep understanding of government contracting, an expansive portfolio of contracting vehicles, and demonstrated expertise in leading technologies and solutions, our core capabilities cover Cloud Computing & Infrastructure, Cyber Security & Privacy, as well as IT Automation & Orchestration. Visit www.govplace.com for more information.

