Cogeco Peer 1, a global provider of enterprise IT products and services, today announced the appointment of Jaime Leverton to the role of Vice President and General Manager, Canada and Asia Pacific (APAC), where she will be responsible for creating and driving revenue programs in Canada and APAC.

Over the past 15+ years, Jaime has worked in various executive roles with National Bank, BlackBerry, Bell Canada, and IBM Canada, which has contributed to her extensive knowledge in technology solutions. In her new role with Cogeco Peer 1, Leverton will oversee sales, customer management, and the delivery of the full suite of ICT solutions to medium and enterprise customers across Canada and APAC.

"Jaime is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of transforming organizations with creative thinking and strategic execution. Her wealth of business experience will re-energize Cogeco Peer 1's growth objective to substantially expand our existing business and develop new indirect sales strategies through a network of partners," said Philippe Jette, President of Cogeco Peer 1.

"Cogeco Peer 1's unique position in the marketplace is ripe with opportunity. I'm looking forward to helping expand the company's market presence in new segments while keeping service levels to the exceptionally high standards that the brand is known for," said Jaime Leverton, Vice President and General Manager, Canada and APAC, Cogeco Peer 1.

Cogeco Peer 1's Canadian region has a rich history with solid ties to other Cogeco Communications Inc. business units and a robust portfolio of ICT products and services. Jaime will now provide direct leadership to the Canadian sales organization, while coordinating closely with functional teams across regions to expand the company's Canadian business.

Jaime has a Master's of Business Administration, Marketing Informatics from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ottawa.

Cogeco Peer 1 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) and is a global provider of essential business-to-business products and services, such as colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services that allow customers across Canada, Mexico, the United States and Western Europe to focus on their core business. With 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe combined, Cogeco Peer 1 is a trusted partner to businesses small, medium and large, providing the ability to access, move, manage and store mission-critical data worldwide, backed by superior customer support. For more information, visit: www.cogecopeer1.com

