To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 15th of May, 2017 Announcement no. 45/2017











Sales of bonds for refinancing of floating rate loans



The 30th of May 2017, BRFkredit will sell bonds to refinance floating rate loans. The refinancing of loans in Capital Centre E are based on covered bonds (SDOs)



The bonds are offered for sale with 3rd of July 2017 as settlement date. However, an earlier settlement date can be arranged.



BRFkredit will carry out the bond sales via Bloomberg's auction system. Post-trade information will be disclosed through NASDAQ Copenhagen.



Floating-rate loans are refinanced in one stand-alone auction with cut off time at 10:00 am. The bonds are offered and settled at a price of 100.20. Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.



The following covered bond (SDO) is offered:



ISIN Name Expected nominal amount



DK0009392508 Var. BRFkredit 422.E Cb3 2022 RF DKK 11.4 bn



BRFkredit's daily bond sales in relation to the disbursement of new mortgage loans, purchases of bonds in relation to redemption of existing mortgage loans and purchases for the investment of surplus liquidity will be executed in parallel with the above mentioned sales.



If technical problems should prevent BRFkredit from conducting an auction, a stock exchange announcement will be issued, detailing how the auction will be carried out in practice.



BRFkredit reserves the right not to sell the offering announced, and may also amend, change or cancel the planed auction.



Questions regarding the bond sale may be directed to:



- Head of Investments, André Hauberg on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 18



- Director, Group Mortgage Funding, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80





Yours sincerely,



BRFkredit a/s





Lars Waalen Sandberg



Executive Vice President



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.