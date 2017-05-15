Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes a new prospectus - Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2017 for the issuance of covered bond and bonds issued in pursuance of section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.



Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2017 is available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The Base Prospectus can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.



Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21, or Jimmy Bak, Attorney, tel + 45 44 55 56 31.



Attachment:

