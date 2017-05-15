PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Adaptive Insights, the worldwide leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carolee Gearhart, senior vice president of customer success and global channels, to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list for the fifth consecutive year. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision, and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success."

Since joining Adaptive Insights in 2013, Gearhart has been instrumental in helping the company achieve record growth as Adaptive Insights expanded to serve over 3,300 customers, via more than 200 partners, across more than 50 countries. In 2016, under Gearhart's leadership, channel partners realized a 33% year-over-year growth in new annual recurring revenue (ARR).

"Carolee's leadership is second to none, and it is rewarding to see her repeatedly recognized for her ability to drive our global channel strategy," said Fred Gewant, chief revenue officer at Adaptive Insights. "Due to her tireless efforts to ensure the success of both our channel partners and the customers they serve, Adaptive Insights sits atop the leaders in the corporate performance management industry. We salute Carolee and wish her continued success as together we enable companies to transform their financial planning and analysis practices."

To learn more about Gearhart, visit her executive biography on the Adaptive Insights leadership page.

The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc. You can follow The Channel Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Adaptive Insights Contact:

Diane Orr

Adaptive Insights

650-422-7334

dorr@adaptiveinsights.com



The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com



