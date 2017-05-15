BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Towerwall (www.towerwall.com), a data security services provider for small to mid-size businesses, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michelle Drolet, Towerwall founder and chief executive officer, to its list of 2017 Power 30 Solution Providers, an elite subset of its prestigious annual Women of the Channel list.

CRN's editorial team selects Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the channel. The Power 30 Solution Providers belong to an exclusive group drawn from this larger list: women leaders in solution provider organizations whose vision and influence are key drivers of their companies' success and help move the entire IT channel forward.

Michelle Drolet is a seasoned security expert with 27 years of experience providing organizations with IT security technology services. She is the founder of the 5th annual Information Security Summit hosted by MassBay Community College and scheduled for June 8, 2017. Keynote speaker is Martha Coakley, former Attorney General of Massachusetts. Drolet writes a monthly column, "InfoSec at your Service" for Network World magazine and is a regular contributor to Worcester Business Journal.

In November 2016, Cyber Defense Magazine named Towerwall a "Cyber Security Leader for 2016." Towerwall was among the top 20 companies to receive the recognition for exceptional information security (InfoSec) products and services. In October 2016, Michelle Drolet was voted among six other local business leaders as "2016 Outstanding Women in Business" by the Worcester Business Journal.

Towerwall clients include AMG, Middlesex Savings Bank, Becker College, CannaCare, Allegro MicroSystems and Smith & Wesson, local SMBs and law firms. Towerwall has reseller partnerships with Sophos, Varonis, AlienVault, Websense, Snoopwall, Qualys, PhishMe and many other nationally-recognized security vendors.

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company.

"They are developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success," Faletra added.

The 2017 Women of the Channel and Power 30 Solution Provider lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Towerwall

Founded in 1993 and based in Framingham, Massachusetts, Towerwall provides organizations such as AMG, Middlesex Savings Bank, Becker College, CannaCare, Allegro MicroSystems and Smith & Wesson, with IT security technology services required for secure business-class networks. Strategic partnerships with Sophos, Varonis, AlienVault, Websense, Snoopwall, Qualys, and many other nationally recognized security vendors allows Towerwall to offer its customers an integrated approach to solving their security needs by coupling best-of-breed technology with top-notch integration services. For more information please call (774) 204-0700 or email us at info@towerwall.com.

