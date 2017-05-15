CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - Nexsan, a global leader in redefining unified storage, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Victoria Grey, Nexsan's Chief Marketing Officer, and Elsa Tay, Nexsan's Senior Director of Channel Marketing to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Victoria Grey, recently named in CRN's Power 100, is a well-versed executive with over twenty years' experience in the storage and infrastructure industry. While at Nexsan, Grey has successfully lead worldwide marketing efforts including a major new investment in lead gen activities, the introduction of new product lines, launching a series of partner engagement and education events such as NexStep and more. Most recently, she helped lead efforts that resulted in 215% growth from Q3 2016 to Q1 2017 of Nexsan's flagship, storage platform, Unity.

Elsa Tay helps lead Nexsan's channel partner program, which was just recently recognized with the 5-Star rating by CRN. Tay is a tireless advocate for improvement in Nexsan's partner program and resources. Tay has lead the efforts to launch a new world-class Partner Portal, an easy co-marketing tool to help partners drive revenue, and SPIF programs to help them earn incentives.

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success."

"This award and the recent 5-star rating Nexsan received in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide speaks to the priority we place on our partners and our partner program," said Victoria Grey, CMO, Nexsan. "I've been working with partners since I began my career, and I'm honored to be recognized by the CRN editorial team."

"At Nexsan we strive for a constant, dedicated commitment to our channel partners while providing innovative data storage solutions," said Elsa Tay, Senior Director of Channel Marketing, Nexsan. "It's great to see our dedication and hard work recognized by CRN, and I'm incredibly honored to be named to CRN's list."

The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

