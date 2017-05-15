Global Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Applications to Grow at a CAGR of 18% by 2021 - Driven by High Demand from Solar Panel Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global silicon carbide market for semiconductor applications to grow at a CAGR of 18.12% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Applications 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is high demand from solar panel industry. Off-grid electronic switching systems (ESSs) use rechargeable batteries to store the excess electricity that is generated from solar panels. It then delivers the stored power after sunset and on cloudy days. ESSs are crucial for power semiconductor suppliers and are gaining popularity in China and Southeast Asia. In villages, solar panels are installed in off-grid locations with an ESS to provide a power source throughout the day.

According to the report, one driver in market is increased need for higher power density. Power density is the major factor to achieve technological advances in power electronics, especially in high-power applications. For instance, electric rail traction drives, inverter systems, wind power generators, and solar power generators use power electronics devices to improve their operational efficiencies. Vendors are investing in R&D processes to develop devices that operate at higher levels of power density. Power electronics devices offer advantages such as less driving power, simplified circuits, and optimum forward and reverse blocking capabilities. This enables them to operate at higher power densities. In addition, compact power electronics device designs are best-suited for high power densities. Thus, the demand for higher power densities in many high-power applications drives the market.

Key vendors



Cree

GeneSiC Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics



Other prominent vendors



Microsemi

Monolith Semiconductor

United Silicon Carbide

Toshiba



