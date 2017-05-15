Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Product Type, by Distribution Channels, by Application (Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Positive Nutrition, Healthy Nutrition, Others) & by Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Read on to discover how thisdefinitive food report can transform your own research and save you time.

Increasing consumer trends towards alternatives to meat has led visiongain to publish this timely report. The $8.1bn alternative protein substitutes market is expected to expand considerably in the next few years because of increasingly health conscious consumers, a shift in consumer preference from animal to natural plant proteins and increasing demand from a growing middle class. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 200 tables, charts, and graphs

• Over 1,100 market data points

Analysis of key players in alternative protein substitutes technologies

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill Incorporated

• CHS Inc.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Kerry Group

• Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.

• Roquette Freres

• Ruchi Soya Industries

• Wilmar International Limited

Global alternative protein substitutes market outlook and analysis from 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)

Alternative protein substitutes submarket forecasts by product type from 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)

• First Generation

• Soy Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Second Generation

• Pea Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Rice Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Canola Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Third Generation (Plant, Insects, Algae & Others Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

Alternative protein substitutes forecasts by distribution channels 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)

• Hyper / Supermarket Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Drug Stores Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Speciality Stores Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Others / Convenience Stores Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

Alternative protein substitutes forecasts by application from 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)

• Weight Management Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Sports Nutrition Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Positive Nutrition Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Healthy Nutrition Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

Regional alternative protein substitutes market forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)

North America Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• US Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

Latin America Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of LATAM Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Germany Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• France Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• UK Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Spain Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

Asia Pacific Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• China Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• India Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• ASEAN Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• ANZ Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of APAC Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

RoW Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• GCC Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• North Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• South Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of MEA Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the alternative protein substitutes industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Anyone within the alternative proteins substitutes value chain

• Leading food processing companies

• Ingredients suppliers

• Food technologists

• R&D staff

• NPD specialists

• Health food companies

• Food wholesalers

• Food retailers

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1849/Alternative-Protein-Substitutes-Market-Analysis-Report-2017-2027

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com