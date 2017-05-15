Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Product Type, by Distribution Channels, by Application (Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Positive Nutrition, Healthy Nutrition, Others) & by Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Increasing consumer trends towards alternatives to meat has led visiongain to publish this timely report. The $8.1bn alternative protein substitutes market is expected to expand considerably in the next few years because of increasingly health conscious consumers, a shift in consumer preference from animal to natural plant proteins and increasing demand from a growing middle class. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 200 tables, charts, and graphs
• Over 1,100 market data points
Analysis of key players in alternative protein substitutes technologies
• Archer Daniels Midland
• Cargill Incorporated
• CHS Inc.
• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
• Kerry Group
• Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.
• Roquette Freres
• Ruchi Soya Industries
• Wilmar International Limited
Global alternative protein substitutes market outlook and analysis from 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)
Alternative protein substitutes submarket forecasts by product type from 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)
• First Generation
• Soy Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Second Generation
• Pea Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Rice Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Canola Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Third Generation (Plant, Insects, Algae & Others Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
Alternative protein substitutes forecasts by distribution channels 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)
• Hyper / Supermarket Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Drug Stores Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Speciality Stores Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Others / Convenience Stores Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
Alternative protein substitutes forecasts by application from 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)
• Weight Management Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Sports Nutrition Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Positive Nutrition Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Healthy Nutrition Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
Regional alternative protein substitutes market forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)
North America Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• US Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Canada Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
Latin America Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of LATAM Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Germany Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• France Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• UK Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Spain Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Italy Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
Asia Pacific Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• China Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• India Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• ASEAN Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• ANZ Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of APAC Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
RoW Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• GCC Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• North Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• South Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of MEA Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast 2017-2027
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the alternative protein substitutes industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Target audience
• Anyone within the alternative proteins substitutes value chain
• Leading food processing companies
• Ingredients suppliers
• Food technologists
• R&D staff
• NPD specialists
• Health food companies
• Food wholesalers
• Food retailers
• Consultants
• Analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Banks
The companies mentioned are:
Aarkay Food Products
Accel Foods.
AFIS-International Foods
Alphacaps GmbH
Arasco
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
AvidBiotics Corporation
AWA Alternative Proteins
Axiom Foods, Inc.
Azelis Ukraine LLC.
Barentz International
Beneo-orafti
Beyond Meat
Biothera Inc.
Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd
Bunge Limited
Caldic
Cargill Inc.
Cargill Meat Solutions group
Cargill Protein Solutions group
CHS Inc.
Clara Foods
Classic Dyestuffs,Inc.
Collaborative Fund
Compass Group
ConAgra
D J Hendrick International Inc (DJHII)
DS Group
DuPont Crop Protection
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Eatem Foods Company
Energybits
Exandal Corporation
Exo
Ferriss
Five Star Custom Foods, Ltd.
Founders Fund
Friona Industries
Future Way Holding
General Mills
Google
Google Ventures
Green Feed
Hampton Creek
Horizons Ventures
Huntsman Corporation
Impossible Foods
Iovate Health Sciences International
Island Oasis
ITC
Kent Foods Limited
Kent Foods Limited
Kerry Group
Khosla Ventures
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
KMDI International
Kraft Foods
KFI Savory
Lecico GmbH
Louis Dreyfus
Louis Dreyfus Commodities Polska Sp. z o.o.
Maraschi & Quirici
Mitsui and Company.
MKC
Mondelez India
Naturalin Bio-Resources Co Ltd
Nestle India
Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd
North American Food Ingredients Inc.
Northstar Agri Industries
Nutraceutical Limited Canada
Olenex
Olitalia S.r.l.
Papadimitriou S.A.
Parle Products
Peter Thiel's Founders Fund
PICO Holdings, Inc.
PICO Northstar Hallock LLC
Pioneer Hi-Bred International
Quang Dung
Red Arrow Products
Roquette Freres Company
Ruchi Soya Industries Limited
SATS Ltd
Selvania s.r.l.
Sevarome
Singapore Food Industries Pte. Ltd.
Solidaridad
SPRIM Strategy and Intelligent Innovation
SRS Aromatics
SuCrest GmbH
Techno Food
Technochem Industries
Tesco PLC
The GreenLabs LLC
The Kraft Heinz Company
Tyson Foods
Unifood S.r.l.
Unilever
Varesco Trading GmbH
Ventura Foods
Volac International Limited
Wilmar Europe Holdings B.V
Wilmar International Limited Company
Wynnstarr Flavors Inc.
Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd ("YKI")
Youngs Seafood Ltd
List of Organisations
AURI.org
BRC Global Standards
China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
Danish Council of Ethics
International Standards Organisation (ISO)
Kerry Health and Nutrition Institute
Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council
Protein Foods & Nutrition Development Association of India (PFNDAI)
Singapore state fund Temasek
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
