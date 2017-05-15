Change Reinforces Wolters Kluwer's Commitment to Industry-Leading Compliance and Risk Management Solutions

CT Lien Solutions is now Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions. The move reflects Wolters Kluwer's strong support of Lien Solutions' long-term growth strategy to deliver proven, expert solutions and services to a broad range of financing organizations as part of its comprehensive compliance and risk management offerings.

Lien Solutions' products and services help enable banking, mortgage, equipment and motor vehicle finance, agricultural lending and solar financing organizations to automate their lien management processes and reduce the complexity of their lien workflows. Nearly one in every three Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) financing statements filed at the state level in the U.S. is processed through Lien Solutions, making it the market-leading UCC provider in the U.S.

"Our customers place trust in Wolters Kluwer's products and regulatory expertise to help them make informed lending decisions that support their businesses' growth," said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions. "We are committed to delivering a superior customer experience by expanding the portfolio of compliance and risk management products and services Lien Solutions' customers can access through Wolters Kluwer."

For more information, please visit www.liensolutions.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Lien Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is a leading technology and service provider of comprehensive lien management, debtor due diligence, monitoring, and risk management solutions to financial professionals. Its suite of iLien products helps organizations managing asset-backed loans, real estate, and motor vehicle title processing and management make more confident lending decisions by simplifying the complexity of lien lifecycle management.

