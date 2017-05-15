TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- On Wednesday, May 17, at 10:00 AM EST, Express Employment Professionals will release the results of a comparative national survey of 1,500 unemployed Canadians and 1,500 unemployed Americans conducted by Harris Poll.

The survey has new data on the unemployed on key questions such as:

1. Prime Minister Trudeau and President Trump on Job Creation. 2. Level of optimism on finding a job and the direction of the country. 3. National trends in the length of unemployment. 4. The number of recent interviews and job search habits.

This will be the fourth year in the "State of the Unemployed" series, a one of a kind survey focused on lives and motivations of the unemployed with the ultimate goal of getting more of the unemployed back to work.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com.

