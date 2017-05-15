Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-15 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The beginning of AS PRFoods annual general meeting of shareholders has been changed. The meeting will be held on the 30th of May, 2017 at 16.30 p.m. in the conference room "Arcturus" at the Nordic Hotel Forum hotel (address: Viru väljak 3, Tallinn, Estonia).



Registration to attend the meeting will start at the location of the meeting on the 30th of May, 2017 at 15.30 p.m. and will finish at 16.20 p.m.



The agenda for the general meeting of shareholders together with the proposals of the Supervisory Board is available in the announcement to convene the general meeting of the shareholders made on 9th of May 2017 here.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee