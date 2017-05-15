Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-15 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS PRFoods has made the following amendment to the financial calendar - the unaudited interim report of 1st quarter and 3 months of AS PRFoods for the year 2017 will be published latest on the 22nd week instead of the 20th week as previously announced.



Interim report will be published later as company is planning changes in it's daily operations. The content of changes will be published along with interim report.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee