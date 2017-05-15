ATOS: Atos showcases expert SAP HANA solutions for manufacturing industry at SAPPHIRE NOW Conference 2017

'Built for SAP HANA' solutions enable manufacturers to improve operational efficiency and lower costs

Paris, and SAPPHIRENOW Annual Conference (http://events.sap.com/sapandasug/en/home), Orlando, 15th May, 2017

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, showcases its comprehensive suite of solutions and services 'Built for SAP HANA' which enable manufacturers to dramatically improve production uptime and efficiency, while lowering maintenance costs. Building on an established 32-year partnership with SAP, Atos presents its end-to-end expertise in SAP-driven solutions for a range of markets on booth #1245.

Global Leader in SAP

Leveraging a team of more than 12,000 experienced SAP experts and the experience gained in supporting more than 3 million SAP end-users in over 90 countries, Atos offers a comprehensive suite of purpose-built solutions for SAP HANA environments which creates differentiating business advantages securely and at scale, while providing access to a rich portfolio of Atos digital transformation services and solutions. Atos' position as an expert in delivering end-to-end SAP HANA solutions is reinforced by its ranking, earlier this year, by Gartner as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, EMEA (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-emea), based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Showcasing the Industry's Most Complete Portfolio of Solutions-'Built for SAP HANA'

Built for industry - Using MindSphere®, the Siemens IoT operating system, the Atos solution allows for immediate IoT-enablement of plant equipment, capturing data via SAP HANA® by Atos, allowing real-time data insight with Atos Codex for predictive maintenance, all of which is powered by Atos' bullion high-end Intel® Xeon® processor servers

Built for Scale - Atos' bullion server, the highest performing SAP HANA certified server in the industry, for improved performance, flexibility and scalability

Built for Smart - innovative high-quality mobile apps enabling smart customer services, such as live purchase options; based on Apple's iOS SDK leveraging the SAP Cloud Platform

Built for Business - an end-to-end portfolio of digital transformation solutions and services for SAP HANA customers covering consulting, migration, application management and operations.

Built for Security - a network of Security Operation Centers (SOC) and 4,500 security specialists worldwide



Insightful Expert Talks

Tuesday May 16 - 1.00pm , " bullion for SAP HANA - The most scalable SAP HANA platform powered by Intel® Xeon® E7 v4 processors " presented by Patrick van der Griendt, Global Director SAP HANA at Atos, at the Intel mini-theater booth #669

Wednesday May 17 - 1.30pm - " Delight Customers with a Virtual Showroom using SAP Cloud Platform and iOS " - SAP-led Interactive Session with Atos and furniture and interior fittings maker Fundermax.

Thursday May 18 - 11.30am - " bullion for SAP HANA at Siemens - The largest SAP HANA deployment worldwide " presented by Patrick van der Griendt, Global Director SAP HANA at Atos, at the Intel mini-theater booth #669

Thursday May 18 - 12.00pm - "Accelerate Your Roadmap to Smart Services by Converting to Real-time IoT" - Speaking Session with Jaime Konzelman, Senior Director, Sales & Client Services Atos and Ram Prabhakar, Senior Partner, Manufacturing, Retail & Transportation Industry Atos.

"We're delighted to be part of the conference and to showcase our end-to-end SAP-driven solutions, which enable millions of companies worldwide to successfully implement their digital transformation" said Michel-Alain Proch, Group Senior Executive Vice President and CEO North America. "Our extensive experience in mastering SAP products, together with our 32-year partnership with SAP makes us the end-to-end SAP provider and go-to partner for business transformation and innovation."

Atos is exhibiting at the SAPPHIRENOW Annual Conference (http://events.sap.com/sapandasug/en/home) in Orlando from the 16th-18th of May 2017 on booth #1245.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact for U.S.:

Kim Marie Testa | Kim.testa@atos.net (mailto:Kim.testa@atos.net) | +1 214 223 5343

Press contact outside of U.S.:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net) | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau (https://twitter.com/laurajanefau)





