The Helsinki-based company has taken a step further in strengthening its position as a global energy systems integrator. Greensmith's software is used in Wärtsilä's new hybrid power plants.

Finnish provider of energy solutions Wärtsilä has signed an agreement to acquire Greensmith Energy Management for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition of the US-based provider of intelligent energy storage technology and solutions will enable Wärtsilä to expand its business in energy storage and to position itself on the global energy system integration market, as the Helsinki-based company announced on Monday.

The transaction, yet to be confirmed by US regulatory approvals/authorities, comes as no ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...