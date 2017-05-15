sprite-preloader
Montag, 15.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,054 Euro		-0,146
-3,48 %
WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 Ticker-Symbol: GKN 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GKN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GKN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,084
4,189
17:02
4,09
4,173
17:02
15.05.2017 | 16:07
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 15

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares') undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan ('SEP')

On 11 May 2017, the following SEP awards were granted:

PDMRsNumber of Shares awarded
Nigel Stein464,135
Kevin Cummings286,919
Phil Swash286,919
Adam Walker325,175

The SEP awards are subject to EPS performance targets relative to actual end market growth over a three year performance period. Any Shares that vest at the end of the performance period will be subject to an additional two-year holding period prior to release. The vesting of SEP awards is also subject to the Remuneration Committee's assessment of both the quality of earnings and EPS performance against shareholder expectations. Malus and clawback provisions will apply.

No consideration was paid for the grant of the SEP awards and no payment is due on release of any Shares.

Further details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameNigel Stein

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
464,135
Aggregated information


464,135
0
Date and time of the transaction2017/05/11
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameKevin Cummings

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive GKN Aerospace
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
286,919
Aggregated information


286,919
0
Date and time of the transaction2017/05/11
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NamePhil Swash

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive GKN Driveline
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
286,919
Aggregated information


286,919
0
Date and time of the transaction2017/05/11
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameAdam Walker

Reason for the notification
Position/statusGroup Finance Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
325,175
Aggregated information


325,175
0
Date and time of the transaction2017/05/11
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

15 May 2017

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


© 2017 PR Newswire