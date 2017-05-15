GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares') undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan ('SEP')

On 11 May 2017, the following SEP awards were granted:

PDMRs Number of Shares awarded Nigel Stein 464,135 Kevin Cummings 286,919 Phil Swash 286,919 Adam Walker 325,175

The SEP awards are subject to EPS performance targets relative to actual end market growth over a three year performance period. Any Shares that vest at the end of the performance period will be subject to an additional two-year holding period prior to release. The vesting of SEP awards is also subject to the Remuneration Committee's assessment of both the quality of earnings and EPS performance against shareholder expectations. Malus and clawback provisions will apply.

No consideration was paid for the grant of the SEP awards and no payment is due on release of any Shares.

Further details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Nigel Stein

Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

0

464,135 Aggregated information





464,135

0 Date and time of the transaction 2017/05/11 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Kevin Cummings

Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive GKN Aerospace Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

0

286,919 Aggregated information





286,919

0 Date and time of the transaction 2017/05/11 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Phil Swash

Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive GKN Driveline Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

0

286,919 Aggregated information





286,919

0 Date and time of the transaction 2017/05/11 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Adam Walker

Reason for the notification Position/status Group Finance Director Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

0

325,175 Aggregated information





325,175

0 Date and time of the transaction 2017/05/11 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

