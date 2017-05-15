GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 15
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS
GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares') undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').
GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan ('SEP')
On 11 May 2017, the following SEP awards were granted:
|PDMRs
|Number of Shares awarded
|Nigel Stein
|464,135
|Kevin Cummings
|286,919
|Phil Swash
|286,919
|Adam Walker
|325,175
The SEP awards are subject to EPS performance targets relative to actual end market growth over a three year performance period. Any Shares that vest at the end of the performance period will be subject to an additional two-year holding period prior to release. The vesting of SEP awards is also subject to the Remuneration Committee's assessment of both the quality of earnings and EPS performance against shareholder expectations. Malus and clawback provisions will apply.
No consideration was paid for the grant of the SEP awards and no payment is due on release of any Shares.
Further details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs set out below.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
15 May 2017
