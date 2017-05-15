Bosnian Holidays opened its doors for business as a travel company specialized in inbound destination management. The World Travel Organization (WTO) has stated that Bosnia Herzegovina has the third highest tourism growth rate in the world continuing up to the year 2020.

The Bosnian Holidays grand opening ceremony was held in the Sarajevo premises of the new company where top officials from Bosnia Herzegovina and senior investors were present.

Outbound Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tourists are predicted to spend $100 billion by 2018 on international holidays.

Bosnian Holidays is the newest chapter in the exciting tourism industry that has witnessed double digit growth in visitors since the year 2000 of more than 10% annually. Such impressive growth motivates more quality tourist service providers to operate with an aim to introduce high quality services to the travel sector. One such innovative feature coming soon will be a tool that allows visitors to build their own holiday tours online via its website bosnianholidays.net

The new company specializes in destination management and aims to provide an unforgettable quality experience for holiday makers in Bosnia Herzegovina. The focus is on providing unique services and detailed tailor made packages, guides and events for modern international tourists.

Bosnia Herzegovina is a fascinating destination for tourists around the world. Untouched unbridled nature, abundant rivers and a lot of history in one place makes Bosnia Herzegovina among the most desired destinations worldwide. No wonder the famous travel site Lonely Planet named Sarajevo as one of the top ten cities even in 2010.

The new agency offers tourists packages covering interests such as: Health tourism, Adventure tours, food tasting trips, in addition to teenage tours sport holidays, family outings and honeymoons. The customer strategy is to treat clients not simply as "tourists" but guests and friends.

Bosnian Holidays is very optimistic about the promotion of Bosnia Herzegovina and has a strategy to expand its services to cover more sectors of the travel tourism business through this project such as aviation and hotel ventures.

