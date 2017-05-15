

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Monday, the National Association of Home Builders will release U.S. housing market index for May. Economists expect the index to remain unchanged at 68.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback fell against the euro and the franc, it recovered against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.0982 against the euro, 113.64 against the yen, 1.2910 against the pound and 0.9965 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



