

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Mo Brooks, R-Ala., revealed Monday he is adding his name to the crowded Republican field in Alabama's upcoming special Senate election.



Brooks is running for the seat currently held by Republican Senator Luther Strange, R-Ala., who was appointed to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



'It's official: I'm running for the US Senate, and I hope you'll stand with me,' Brooks said in a post on Facebook. 'Right now, we need as many conservative voices in the Senate as we can get.'



Brooks is scheduled to hold four media events across Alabama on Monday as he officially launches his Senate campaign.



The congressman joins former State Rep. Ed Henry, Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, businessman Dom Gentile, and Christian Coalition of Alabama President Randy Brinson as Republicans challenging Strange.



Last month, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to move up the special election for the Senate.



The new schedule sets the primary on August 15th, a potential runoff on September 26th, and the general election on December 12th.



