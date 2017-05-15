Addivant: Addivant Launches NAUGARD® FOAMPLUS, New Ultra-Low Emissive Antioxidant Solutions for Flexible Polyurethane Foams in Automotive Applications

DANBURY, Conn., May 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addivant, a global leader in polymer additive technologies, today announced the launch of the NAUGARD® FOAMPLUS LE solutions, a next generation liquid antioxidant for the polyurethane industry. Developed to meet the challenges faced in automotive applications, the NAUGARD® FOAMPLUS LE portfolio comprises ultra-low emissive stabilization packages enabling the entire value chain to be compliant with the ever-stricter national legislations on vehicle indoor air quality (VIAQ). Addivant will make the announcement during the Chinaplas 2017 exhibition (Booth 9.3M01 (https://www.chinaplasonline.com/CPS17/Visitors/lang-eng/booth-9.3M01/InteractiveFloorPlan.aspx)) May 16-19 in Guangzhou, PR of China.

The NAUGARD® FOAMPLUS LE series has been designed to be inherently more thermally stable to provide excellent scorch protection and polyol stability. Another important advantage is that the liquid antioxidants provide improved handling with a better viscosity profile than existing competitive materials. The new solutions are less volatile than the industry benchmarks at high foaming temperatures, resulting in more than a 90% reduction in VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) & FOG emissions.

"We are excited to launch our NAUGARD® FOAMPLUS LE series this week during Chinaplas." said John Steitz, President and CEO of Addivant. "China is the largest automobile market in the world and it is quickly implementing some of the most stringent environmental and quality standards in the world." The new breakthrough series builds on Addivant's reputation for technology and quality, complementing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for polyol producers and downstream foamers.

The NAUGARD® FOAMPLUS LE series has been extensively researched and tested to be fully compliant with the VOC and FOG limits set by Germany's VDA 278 emission standard which is part of the delivery specifications of leading automobile companies such as Daimler, BMW, Porsche, and VW. Furthermore, the new solutions maintain or improve upon the other critical performance parameters required by polyol and polyurethane system houses and foam producers.

The new FOAMPLUS LE series is an easy drop-in replacement for existing stabilization packages, allowing customers to switch quickly without any investments or plant modifications. Addivant provides peace of mind to the global polyurethane industry by supporting customer's global standards with worldwide manufacturing and technical support capabilities.

The automotive industry is increasingly replacing traditional materials with polyurethanes to deliver greater comfort, meet higher fuel efficiency standards and provide greater safety and design flexibility. Addivant is well positioned to help the polyurethane industry meet these challenges with the broadest range of specialty solutions in the market.

Addivant (https://www.addivant.com/about-us) is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital (https://skcapitalpartners.com/about-us/).

