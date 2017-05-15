Global Fuel Filter Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2021 - Driven by an Increase in Variety of Fuel Filters to Suit Different Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fuel filter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Fuel Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increase in variety of fuel filters to suit different applications. There has been a growing need for clean fuel supply in internal combustion engines, which contains minimum impurities, to improve the efficiency of the engines as well as to curb carbon emission. The combustion chamber is where the fuel is contaminated with unwanted particles such as pollens, dust, liquid droplets, and rust.

According to the report, one driver in market is increase in demand for logistics by roadways. Growing preference for road transportation and subsequent increase in the use of heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles in emerging countries, such as China and India, will see less share of rail being used for transport. In China, huge traffic congestions are caused due to large heavy-duty trucks transporting goods from inner Mongolia to Beijing. One of the main reasons for opting road transport for transporting cargo is the limited number of rail freight services within the country. The lack of sufficient freight services is causing companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation of products.

Market Trends:



Compact filtration gaining momentum.



Fuel filter with integrated diesel water separation.

Key vendors



DENSO

Bosch

Affinia



Other prominent vendors



Ahlstrom

MAHLE

SOGEFI Group



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Market drivers



PART 10: Impact of drivers



PART 11: Market challenges



PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2jv65z/global_fuel

