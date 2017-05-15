sprite-preloader
15.05.2017 | 16:16
15.05.2017 | 16:16
(5 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Fuel Filter Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2021 - Driven by an Increase in Variety of Fuel Filters to Suit Different Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fuel Filter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global fuel filter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Fuel Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increase in variety of fuel filters to suit different applications. There has been a growing need for clean fuel supply in internal combustion engines, which contains minimum impurities, to improve the efficiency of the engines as well as to curb carbon emission. The combustion chamber is where the fuel is contaminated with unwanted particles such as pollens, dust, liquid droplets, and rust.

According to the report, one driver in market is increase in demand for logistics by roadways. Growing preference for road transportation and subsequent increase in the use of heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles in emerging countries, such as China and India, will see less share of rail being used for transport. In China, huge traffic congestions are caused due to large heavy-duty trucks transporting goods from inner Mongolia to Beijing. One of the main reasons for opting road transport for transporting cargo is the limited number of rail freight services within the country. The lack of sufficient freight services is causing companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation of products.

Market Trends:

  • Compact filtration gaining momentum.
  • Increase in variety of fuel filters to suit different applications.
  • Fuel filter with integrated diesel water separation.

Key vendors

  • DENSO
  • Bosch
  • Affinia

Other prominent vendors

  • Ahlstrom
  • MAHLE
  • SOGEFI Group

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2jv65z/global_fuel

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




