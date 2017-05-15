Geothermal Power Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capex, Opex & Capacity Forecasts for Dry Steam, Flash Steam, Binary Cycle and Flash-Binary Technologies Plus Regional Forecast

This latest report by business intelligence provider visiongain assesses that Geothermal power market will reach $7.71bn in 2017. This report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the sector and its dynamics. It will be useful for stakeholders already involved in the geothermal power sector, or for those wishing to understand and appreciate the trajectory and state-of-play of a sector of growing importance to the global energy industry. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

The Geothermal Power Forecast 2017-2027responds to your need for definitive market data:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report, you find 200 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 282 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global geothermal power market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 200 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the geothermal power market.

• Geothermal power market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.

• The report also offers opex, capex and capacity forecasts from 2017 to 2027 for 5 geothermal power plant types:

• Dry steam

• Flash steam

• Flash-binary

• Binary cycle

• Other technologies

• The report provides opex, capex and capacity forecasts from 2017 to 2027, plus analysis, for 10 national markets and the rest of the world, providing unique insight into geothermal power industry developments:

• The USA

• Philippines

• Indonesia

• Italy

• Mexico

• New Zealand

• Iceland

• Kenya

• Japan

• Turkey

• Rest of the World

• Company profiles for the leading 12 geothermal power companies:

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

• Toshiba

• Ansaldo

• Fuji

• General Electric (GE)

• Tas Energy

• Ormat

• Terra-Gen

• Turboden

• Exergy

• US Geothermal

• Calpine Corporation

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the geothermal power value chain

• Multi-client survey companies

• Energy companies

• Fund managers for energy practices at banks

• Energy practice legal professionals

• Seismic vessel constructors

• Geothermal equipment manufacturers

• Engineering companies

• Geologists

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Geothermal Power market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today theGeothermal Power Market Forecast 2017-2027: Capex, Opex & Capacity Forecasts for Dry Steam, Flash Steam, Binary Cycle and Flash-Binary Technologies Plus Regional Forecast. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1862/Geothermal-Power-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned

AAE Systems

Aboitiz Power

Africa Geothermal

AGEOP

Agua Caliente, LLC

AI Farma

Akita Geothermal Energy Co

Alres A.S.

Alstom

Altarock Energy

Alternative Earth Resources, Inc.

Alterra Power

Amedee Geothermal Venture

Andean Geothermic Energy S.A.C

Ansaldo Energia

AP Renewables Inc (Subisidary Aboitiz Power Corp)

Basic Energy Corp.

Beowawe Power LLC

Bflat

Bleninser

BM Enerji

Borealis Geo Power

Bottle Rock Power PLC

BPPT

Burc Group

CalEnergy

Calpine

CDC Infrastructure

Celikler A.S.

Centram Geothermal ADAGE Ventures Inc.

CFG Services;

Chena Hot Springs

Chevron Energy

Chevron Geothermal India

Chevron Geothermal Philippines Holdings

Chuo Electric Power Co

Clean Rock Renewable Energy

Clean Source Energy

Compania Federal de Electricidad

Constellation

Constellation Energy

Contact Energy

Coso Operating Co.

Cyrq Energy

Dakotta Territory

Daldrup & Sohne AG

Davenport Newberry Holdings

Deep Earth Energy Production Corp

Dewhurst group

Dizamatra Powerindo

Drilling Corp.

East Japan Railway Co.,

Eco Energy

Edit Co.

Efla Engineering

EGE Energy

Electerre de France

ElectraTherm, Inc.

Electric Power Development Co

Electric Power Tibet

Emerging Markets Energy Pte Ltd

Empresa de Generacion de Energia Electrica del INDE

Empresa Nicaraguense de Electricidad (ENEL)

Empresa Transmisora de El Salvador (ETESAL)

ENDA Enerji

Enel

Energia Andina

Energy Corp Emerging Power Resource Holdings

Energy Development Corp.

EnergySource

Enex

Entiv Organic Energy

Erdem

Ergon Energy

Esu-Esu consultant

Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation

EU-FIRE & Manvit

Experimental-Industrial Verkhne-Mutnovskaya GeoPP

Filtech Energy

First Nation

Fonroche

Fuji Electric

Gafo Energy NZ,

GDF Suez (Engie)

General Electric

Geo Dipa Energy

Geodipa

Geodynamics

Geo-Energy Co.

GeoGlobal

Geonext Corporation

GeoSyndicate

Geoterceira, S.A

Geotermia Andina

Geotérmica para el Desarollo S.A.P.I de C.V.

Geotermica Quellaapacheta Peru S.A.C (GQP)

Geothermal Electric Limited

Geothermal Engineering

Geothermal Engineering Co.

Geothermal LLC

Geothermal Power

Geothermeon

Geothermie Bouilante

Geothermie SAS

Giri Indah Sejahtera

Global Geothermal Limited

Gradient Resources

Green Energy

Green Rock Energy

Greenco

GreenEco

GreenFire Energy

GT Energy

Gural Porselen

Guris Holdings

Gurmat A.S.

Habert Power

Harasho

Hera

Hirosaki City, Aomori

HL Power Company

Hokkaido Electric Power Co.

Home Stretch Geothermal

Hot Rock Limited

Hourei Co.

Hudson Ranch Energy Services

Iceland Drilling company

Idemitsu Kosan

Idemitsu Oita Geothermal

Infinergeo SpA

INPEX

Internaitonal

Isagen

Ishimatsu no-en

ITOCHU Copr. JV,

Izmir Jeotermal AS

Jamaica

JAPEX

Jeomar

JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration

Kalaharhi Geo Energy Limited

Karadeniz Holding

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kayi

KenGen

KITECH

Kodali Inc.

Kokushokankokai

Kujyu Kanko Hotel

Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Corp

Lihir Gold

Limak

LL Geothermal Inc

Lt. Scandinavia Corporation

Magma Energy (US) Corp

Maibarara Geothermal

Maren Enerji

Marubeni Co.

Medco Power

Menderes A.S.

Menderes Geothermal

Merve Group

Mexxus RG,

Mighty River Power

Minami Aso Villege Gov

Minera Escondidd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Moberg Finance

MOECO

Mt Princeton Geothermal LLC

Nevis Renewable Energy

New World Energy

NGE Group

Nitetsu Kagoshima Geothermal Co/Kyushu Electric Power Co

Northern California Power Agency

NPO Nanto Genki

NPO REDS Syonan

Obayashi Corp

Ohyama Kanko Kaihatsu

Oita Venture Capital Co.

Okushiri Town, Hokkaido

ONGC

Optima Nusantara Energi

Origin Energy Chili

Orix Co.

Orkuveita Reykjavikur

Ormat

Orpower Twenty Two

Oserian Development Company

Pacific Geo Energy

PacificCorp

Pagosa Verde

PAN Papirna Industrija

Pawakom International Ltd.

Pertamina Geothermal Energy

Petratherm

Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica

Piling Engineering

PLN

PLTP

PPC Renewables

PT Medco Power Indonesia

Qualibou Energy

Quantam Power

Quantec Geoscience

Radius Gold Inc.

Ram Power

Ramsey

Rarik Turkison

Raser Technologies

Raya Group

Renewables

Resevior Capital Corp

Resources Corp

Resources Corp.

RESPEC Consulting & Services

Reykjavik Emera Inc

Rican Electricity

Sabang

Sanbeam

Saray Holding

SC Geoterm

Sejahtera Alam Energy

Simbol Material

Sintesa Banten Geothermal

SOGEO S.A.

Sol-E Suissel

Sorkik Merapi Geothermal

Sosian Energy

Soyak-Mis Enerji

Spring Energy

Star Energy Ltd

Suginoi Hotel

Summa Kumagai

Supreme Energy

Surprise Valley Electric Corp.

Syntesa Banten Geothermal (SBG)

Taiwan Bureau of

Takafuji Co.

Tanzania (GPT)

Tas Energy

Tawau Green Energy

Technologies, Inc.

Teknosatrial Energy/Layman

Terra-Gen Operating Co.

Timtas

Tohoku Electric Power

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Group

Tokyo Electric Power

Top Energy

Toshiba

Toya spa corp

Transmark Chile

Transmark Renewables

Transmark Turkey

Tsuchiyu onsen energy Co.

Tsujita Group

Tsurugakankokaiha tsu and Hokuden Sogo Sekkei Co.

Tuaropaki Power Company

Turcas BM Kuyucak Jeotermal Elektrik

U.S. Geothermal Inc.

Urayasudensetsu

Uretim

VITO

Wahana Sambadhasakti

Waita Geothermal Power Plant

Wasabi

Water

West Indies Power

Wijaya Karya Jabar Power

Yislan Group

Zaldivar Mining Company

Zorlu Enerji

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com.

