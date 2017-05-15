Geothermal Power Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Capex, Opex & Capacity Forecasts for Dry Steam, Flash Steam, Binary Cycle and Flash-Binary Technologies Plus Regional Forecast
Report Scope
• 200 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the geothermal power market.
• Geothermal power market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.
• The report also offers opex, capex and capacity forecasts from 2017 to 2027 for 5 geothermal power plant types:
• Dry steam
• Flash steam
• Flash-binary
• Binary cycle
• Other technologies
• The report provides opex, capex and capacity forecasts from 2017 to 2027, plus analysis, for 10 national markets and the rest of the world, providing unique insight into geothermal power industry developments:
• The USA
• Philippines
• Indonesia
• Italy
• Mexico
• New Zealand
• Iceland
• Kenya
• Japan
• Turkey
• Rest of the World
• Company profiles for the leading 12 geothermal power companies:
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
• Toshiba
• Ansaldo
• Fuji
• General Electric (GE)
• Tas Energy
• Ormat
• Terra-Gen
• Turboden
• Exergy
• US Geothermal
• Calpine Corporation
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the geothermal power value chain
• Multi-client survey companies
• Energy companies
• Fund managers for energy practices at banks
• Energy practice legal professionals
• Seismic vessel constructors
• Geothermal equipment manufacturers
• Engineering companies
• Geologists
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Contractors
