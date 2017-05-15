NuRAN Wireless to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / NuRAN Wireless (CSE: NUR) (OTC PINK: NRRWF), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7th at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST. Martin Bedard, Co-CEO and Co-President of NuRAN Wireless will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

NuRAN has already established itself as the market leader in rural and remote mobile connectivity with installs in 5 continents including Africa, South America, North America, the Middle East and Asia. NuRAN's GSM LiteCell 1.5 is the world's most affordable, lowest power consumption, and easiest to deploy GSM base station. Specifically designed to reach the next billion mobile subscribers, the GSM LiteCell 1.5 opens a whole new world of possibilities for connecting low density, low income, and remote populations. In the past, remote and sparsely populated locations could not benefit from mobile coverage, as projected revenues from the smaller subscriber bases could not justify the deployment and operation costs inherent to traditional equipment. This reality now belongs to the past, as the GSM LiteCell makes it possible to build sites at very low cost, and where only minimal or no infrastructure at all exists. Operators now have the possibility to extend their network coverage and reach these subscribers in a viable and profitable way.

NuRAN is also an active member of the Telecom Infra Project; a Facebook engineering-focused initiative to rethink the traditional approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure. (www.telecominfraproject.com)

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless solutions. Its innovative GSM, LTE, and White Space radio access network (RAN) and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for mobile network operators and internet service providers.

The Corporation provides a variety of specialist systems for indoor coverage, rural and urban connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, and for emergency and crisis communications.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

