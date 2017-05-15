Facilities Show and Autonomous FM Add Another Phenomenal Inspirational Speaker to the 2017 June Keynote Programme

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the announcement last month of Facilities Show's best ever keynotes; rock star physicist Professor Brian Cox OBE; double Olympic gold medallist, Dame Kelly Holmes; and Falklands War veteran, Simon Weston OBE, Facilities Show and Autonomous FMS are thrilled to reveal a fourth inspirational speaker for this year's event. Nigel OwensMBE,acknowledged as the best referee in rugby union, will join these phenomenal speakers on stage to discuss operating at peak performance and making tough decisions.

Taking place as part of the Protection and Management Series 2017, Europe's leading events for security, fire, safety, workwear, facilities and service management, at London's ExCeL from 20-22 June 2017, these four keynotes will support over 30 hours of dedicated facilities seminars.

This Inspirational Speaker Series gives visitors the opportunity to hear from leaders outside of the facilities profession, whose achievements are world-class and incredibly inspiring. Taking place in the Keynote Theatre, sponsored by Honeywell, these four keynotes will captain the 2017 speaker programme.

About the inspirational keynotes:

Nigel Owens MBE, presenting 21 June, 13.30 - 14.00, on Peak performance and tough decisions: a personal story from 'the best referee in rugby union' will give an insight intoremainingfirm and impartial under huge pressure. The World Cup Final referee is widely considered to be the best official in rugby union. He implements rules fairly but allows the game to flow; he imposes his authority - but he isn't afraid to show a sense of humour on the pitch. He's also the only openly gay official in what's seen as an especially macho sport. InspeechesNigel talks about the hurdles he had toovercome,and the skills you require to make tough decisions with tough characters. Following his keynote speech, Nigel will be around for questions, photos and autographs at the Autonomous FMS Ltd's stand, T840, in the Facilities Show.

Dame Kelly Holmes, presenting 20th June, 11.30 - 12.30and joining a panel debate 12.30 - 13.15 is best known for her success in the 2004 Olympics, where she won two golds and became only the second woman in history to claim the 800m and 1500m titles for British athletics. Prior to her success on thetrackshe served almost 10 years in the military and was awarded an MBE for her services to the British Army. What many people may not know is that she has also battled with depression, and at Safety & Health Expo, following her keynote speech, Dame Kelly has agreed to share her struggles on the show's mental health panel discussion. This will immediately follow her speech on 'having the passion, compassion and courage to succeed' on 20th June.

Professor Brian Cox OBE, presenting 21st June, 11.30 - 12.30is one ofUKsmost famous (and dare say favourite) physicists, having made the world of science so engaging and accessible to the masses. He has played a key part in the ATLAS and CERN Large Hadron Collider projects, whilst still finding time to take part in TV programmes such as 'Wonders of the Universe' and 'Wonders of the Solar System', which have been viewed around the world by millions. Many will also know him from his keyboard-playing days in'D:Ream,the pop band behind the 90's hit single, 'Things Can Only Get Better'. Professor Cox will be 'Exploring the Universe' with us on 21st June.

Simon Weston CBE, presenting 22nd June, 11.30 - 12.30was aboard HMS Sir Galahad with the Welsh guard regiment when it was bombed by Argentinean planes during the Falklands War. The horrific burns he suffered required a series of operations that continue to this day. Despite his injuries and the physical and mental suffering, Simon's life is an example of great personal triumph and courage. He is a true role model for positive mental attitude and overcoming hardship. Simon will share his very personal story about 'turning adversity into opportunity' on 22nd June.

Brand Director for the OSH portfolio Chris Edwards commented "Since we launched the inspirational speaker programme at Protection & Management in 2015 we've seen a phenomenal amount of interest from visitors, so the keynote scheme is something that we continue to invest heavily in. I think it's fair to say that for most events any one of this year's speakers would be a marquee signing so to have all four appear is quite a coup. I look forward to seeing a packed auditorium at ExCeL in June."

Facilities Show is part of UBM EMEA's Protection & Management Series, the UK's largest event dedicated to protecting and managingproperty, people and information. The series incorporates major events Safety & Health Expo, Professional Clothing Show, IFSEC International, FIREX International, Facilities Show and Service Management Expo, which attract more than 45,000 attendees annually over three days to ExCeL London, with 1,600 suppliers showcasing their latest products, and 150 hours of seminars, workshops and keynote speeches.

