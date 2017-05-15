Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Type (Combiner Projected HUD, Windshield Projected HUD, by Segment (Premium Segment, Luxury Segment, Mid-Segment) & by Region. Opportunities in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Leading Companies Developing Infotainment, Entertainment, Navigation and Safety Systems

The BMW launch of a new windshield head-up display has led visiongain to publish this timey report. The $598m automotive head-up display market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of several features such as increasing demand of premium and luxury car and increasing use of safety and connectivity technologies which is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

164 tables, charts, and graphs

Analysis of key players in Automotive Head-Up Display technologies with market share data for the leading 5 companies

• BMW AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• General Motors Company

• Panasonic Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd

• Denso Corporation

• Microvision Inc.

• Visteon Corporation

Automotive Head-Up Display product type forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027

• Windshield Projected Head-up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Combiner Projected Head-up Display Forecast 2017-2027

Automotive Head-Up Display applications projections, analysis and potential from 2017-2027

• Premium Car Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Luxury Car Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Mid-Segment Car Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

Regional Automotive Head-Up Display Forecasts from 2017-2027

North America Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• US Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

Europe Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• UK Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Germany Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• France Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

Asia Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• China Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• India Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

Middle East and Africa Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• South Africa Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• U.A.E. Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

Latin America Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Latin America Automotive Head-Up Display Forecast 2017-2027

Key questions answered

• What are the major drivers and restraints of the Automotive Head-Up Display market?

• What are the current & emerging trends of the Automotive Head-Up Display market?

• What will be the market size for Automotive Head-up Display globally over 2017 to 2027?

• Which will be the fastest growing application segment and why?

• What are the growth strategies of leading Automotive Head-Up Display companies?

• What are the key trends for each product type segments?

• What are the major opportunities of the Automotive Head-Up Display market?

Target audience

• Anyone within the Automotive Head-Up Display value chain

• Leading Automotive Head-Up Displays companies

• Automotive OEMs

• Technology suppliers

• Software companies

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

