A Flexible Alternative: Introducing the 7FA.03+

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --PW Power Systems, Inc. (PWPS), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), announces an upgrade for the 7F fleet. PWPS enhances its 7FA.03 solution by maximizing the turbine capacity and reducing operational costs. The 7FA.03+ suite of parts offers a flexible alternative.

PWPS designs are not replicas of OEM products, but improved versions based on extensive repair history. PWPS has reviewed many engine-run product distress modes through the use of thermal imaging, stress analysis and component modeling, and has engineered solutions to reduce or eliminate these factors. The previously improved PWPS re-engineered 2nd and 3rd stage components are combined with the new 1st stage design to achieve the upgraded package. The flexibility options to customize service interval and/or power increase are tailored to benefit the owner/operator. This offering provides an 8 MW increase at the 32,000 hour operating interval. It can also extend the life or extend service intervals without the power increase based on customer needs.

PWPS delivers customer satisfaction and confidence that is unparalleled in the industry, built on the accumulation of over three million hours of trouble-free service in the field.

Background

PWPS designs and manufactures alternatives to OEM-sourced, large-frame industrial gas turbine (IGT) components. Production of the highest quality gas turbine parts requires a deep knowledge of operational and equipment performance. The years of experience in component repair and aerospace technology, proven by engine-run hardware, allow PWPS to design new parts that incorporate performance improvements often not considered by the OEMs.

PWPS develops enhanced product solutions by conducting full analyses and applying re-engineered improvements to the design and manufacturing effort. This approach results in patented innovation and the delivery of product upgrades tailored to the customer's requirements. The design criteria and quality controls are derived from standards applied to aerospace engine development. Every design feature includes proprietary alloys and coatings to deliver durable and reliable new IGT parts that exceed customer expectations.

About PW Power Systems, Inc.

PW Power Systems, Inc., headquartered in Glastonbury, Conn., is a world leader in the supply of energy solutions for the power generation industry. PWPS provides an array of products and services including gas turbine packages, industrial gas turbine aftermarket services and engineering, procurement and construction services. PWPS is a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). MHI, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world's leading heavy machinery manufacturers with consolidated net sales of $35.9 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. MHI's diverse lineup of products and services encompasses power plants, including distributed power and chemical plants, environmental equipment, shipbuilding, steel structures, industrial and general machinery, aircraft, space systems and air-conditioning systems. To learn more about PWPS, visitwww.pwps.com.

