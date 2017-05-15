Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the award-winning data research and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of ktMINE patents and intellectual property data to its platform. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access, and analytics needed to accelerate impactful research.

With coverage since the early 1900s, ktMINE lets WRDS subscribers track ownership records for over 6,900,000 patent assignments, with links to historic assignees; monitor patent records via publication, application and expiration dates; evaluate associated technologies through citations, references and priority claims; and track patent applications and classifications.

Features

Over 95,000,000 global patent records from worldwide patent authorities

Data collection uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) techniques to extract valuable information from each source

Access to a company's patents to see what technologies will be leveraged in future products or processes

Coverage since the early 1900s, in over 100 countries

"We are excited about the addition of ktMINE," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "Patents and intellectual property are increasingly the currency of business growth worldwide, and ktMINE offers extraordinary data for our WRDS subscribers. As our first patent database, I'm looking forward to seeing our users tackle complex intellectual property research using ktMINE."

"We are thrilled to partner with Wharton Research Data Services to provide universities and other users with the best quality patent data for research purposes. The academic community has long aspired to analyze this information. Together with Wharton, we can meet the needs of this group." David R. Jarczyk, President CEO, ktMINE.

ktMINE data in recent research

The Myths and Facts of Patent Troll and Excessive Payment: Have Non-Practicing Entities (NPEs) Been Overcompensated? J. Lu (Intellectual Property Market Advisory Partners)

The Market for Software Innovation through the Lens of Patent Licenses and Sales, C. Chien (Santa Clara University)

ABOUT ktMINE

ktMINE, headquartered in Chicago, IL, is an intellectual property, innovation, and intangible assets information firm founded in 2008. Focused on mining, organizing and connecting the world's IP information, ktMINE provides businesses across the globe access to insights on industry players, technologies, and developments.

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and financial research platform to global institutions enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 250 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, and R. Our Analytics team, doctoral-level support and rigorous data review and validation give clients the confidence to tailor research within complex databases and create a wide range of reliable data models.

An award-winning data research platform for over 50,000 commercial, academic, and government users in 30+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management and research all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The Wharton School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 participants in executive education programs annually and a powerful alumni network of 95,000 graduates.

