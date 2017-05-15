China Reading Launches 'Qidian International', the Leading International Digital Reading Platform for China's Independent Writers

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China Reading, China's leading online literature platform, has officially launched both its international website as well as mobile app, as part of its expansion into the international online reading market. This international expansion aims to build upon China Reading's success and growth of the Chinese online literature market. The Qidian International website and the mobile app provide overseas readers with access to China Reading's library of over 8 million exclusive online literary works across more than 200 genres, representing the majority market share in China's original online literature market.

China Reading is at the Heart of the Global Revolution in Online Reading

The expansion of Qidian International will provide China Reading and its writers with a platform to reach readers globally and the potential to become one of the largest platforms globally in online reading. Qidian International's key target markets include North America, Western Europe and Southeast Asia with future potential expansion into Eastern Europe. The content on Qidian International will primarily be in English with future potential editions in Thai, Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese provided through cooperation with local-language internet platforms. In addition to the Qidian International website, the Qidian App, available on both Android and iOS are expected to be frequently updated for content and functionality.

"The appeal of culture and literature breaches geographic and ethnic divides," said Mr. Wu Wenhui, CEO of China Reading. "China Reading's unrelenting and meticulous preparation has enabled this launch, which will bring the dazzling world of Chinese online literature to a global audience, foster a surge in interest, and help share elements of traditional and modern Chinese culture with the world."

Sharing New Literary Formats and Concepts with the World

The launch of Qidian International will make a wide selection of high quality Chinese online literary works available globally. To date, China Reading has licensed over 100 literature works for physical and digital publication to publishers in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States, Britain, France and Russia.

Of particular note are serialized novels. These books are published online and continually updated, with a number of works running into the hundreds or even thousands of chapters. These works have largely been made available to international readers thanks to the huge efforts by the in-house team at China Reading, providing a significant amount of content on a daily basis available to international fans of Chinese literature.

Qidian International, through China Reading, is a leading global online literature platform. Over the past few years, China Reading has also built close relationships with many business partners in Asia in the production of adaptations based on original literary content available through China Reading. The Company looks forward to collaborating with additional partners across the globe through Qidian International.

For example, animated films, TV series, and books adapted from China Reading's library of content, such as Once Upon a Time, There Was a Spirit Sword Mountain, and The King's Avatar, have been distributed in Japan whereas titles such as Candle In the Tomb will soon appear in English and French.

Mr. Wu added: "Qidian International was established to introduce more Chinese literary works to overseas audiences in an effort to promote Chinese culture. It will also allow us to extract commercial value from Chinese literary intellectual properties globally."

About China Reading

China Reading Limited was founded in March 2015 through a merger between Tencent Literature and the former Shanda Literature. As a leading authorized digital reading platform and literature intellectual property (IP) incubator, China Reading has a renowned collection of content brands of Chinese digital reading such as QQ Reading app and qidian.com, and many more well-known brands in China. China Reading Limited is a leader in the market in terms of quality and quantity of the content, the influence of the authors, and the value of the original online literacy works.

About Qidian International

Qidian International is a world leading online novel platform and community. It is a well-known brand which affiliates with China Reading Limited. Qidian International focuses on providing high-quality fantasy and mystical stories to millions of readers in the global market. Qidian International also has reliable cross-platform website and mobile apps to provide outstanding reading experience to its readers.

Welcome to visit Qidian International to get more details:www.webnovel.com

Immerse Yourself in Mystical Adventures!

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511692/Qidian_515.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511694/Qidian_Popular_Work.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511712/LOGO_QR_CODE.jpg