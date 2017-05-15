Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, today announced that the company has been selected by Coys of Kensington (Coys), specialists in fine historic automobiles, to be the exclusive provider of online bidding for all auctions moving forward. The first Coys auction to take place exclusively on Proxibid is Coys at the Royal Horticultural Halls auction taking place Thursday, May 18 at the Royal Horticultural Society in Westminster, London.

"As a premier auction house for classic cars, it is critical for Coys to partner with a leading platform for online bidding," said Chris Routledge, CEO of Coys. "Proxibid's service levels, global exposure to targeted bidders, and commitment to risk management and fraud protection make the platform a perfect match for our business. With Proxibid, we know only qualified buyers can participate in our sales, and buyers can rest assured their purchases are secure."

Classic car enthusiasts from anywhere in the world with an internet connection can view the online catalogue, place prebids, and participate in the auction on Proxibid, just as if they were at the live event. Featured vehicles in this auction include:

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/4: This example is one of the most significant in existence as the first 275 GTB/4 produced and was used at the Paris Motor show to unveil the model in 1966. Finished in traditional Rossa Corsa with black leather trim, it is arguably the most documented 275 in the world.

2004 Mercedes-Benz SLR: Boasting a SLR McLaren 5.5-litre, 24-valve, supercharged V8 engine that produces 617bph, the car takes just 3.8 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) and a top speed of 334 km/h (207 mph). This nearly showroom ready vehicle carries an estimate of £200,000 £250,000.

2011 Porsche GT3 RS 4.0: With only 600 examples made, this model was the last hurrah for the motorsport-derived Mezger flat-six. The example on offer is a one-owner car, and has covered just 2,991 km from new (1,859 mi), estimated between £220,000 £250,000.

Proxibid offers the most robust online bidding platform, backed by the industry's sophisticated risk management and fraud protection system, designed to ensure buyers are safe when transacting online. That, combined with Proxibid's 99.9%+ uptime and commitment to customer service makes it the best place to purchase classic cars online.

For more information about this auction, to view the online catalogue, or to place a bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/coys.

