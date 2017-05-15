Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Akari Therapeutics plc - AKTX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Akari Therapeutics plc ("Akari" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Akari and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 26, 2017, Edison Investment Research ("Edison") issued a report entitled, "Akari's Coversin matches Soliris in Phase II." The following day, Edison withdrew the report, citing the discovery of "material errors." On May 11, 2017, Akari disclosed that the Company had placed its Chief Executive Officer, Gur Roshwalb, on administrative leave pending investigation of the involvement of Akari personnel in the creation of the Edison report.

On this news, Akari's share price has fallen as much as $2.80, or 24.37%, during intraday trading on May 12, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

