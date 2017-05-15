PowerObjects, an HCL Company, Announces Sponsorship of Microsoft Dynamics Days

PowerObjects presents "An Afternoon with Add-ons" at the Microsoft Campus in Reading

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Company are proud to announce that they will be sponsoring Microsoft Dynamics Days: PowerObjects Presents - An Afternoon with Add-ons, at the Microsoft Campus in Reading on 17 May 2017.

"PowerObjects supports one product and one product only - Microsoft Dynamics 365," says Paul Rogers, Vice President of Global Sales. "The PowerObjects EMEA team would like to invite those interested in learning more about us and what we do for an afternoon to get to know PowerObjects better."

The agenda for the afternoon includes a keynote presentation, live demonstrations of the platform, breakout roundtable discussions to address business objectives, and overviews of PowerObjects' breadth of education offerings for Dynamics 365.

"We'll have a few of our Dynamics consultants available to answer all of your technical queries," says Rogers. "Our team of Dynamics 365 professionals can help you evaluate your organisation to find the best solution to fit your business needs."

Additional topics to be covered include a live demo station of PowerObjects' PowerPack Add-ons, tools designed to help enhance the CRM capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365, while providing even greater functionality and efficiency.

The event is free to attend and food and drinks will be provided. You can learn more about the event and register here.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Company

PowerObjects are the preferred partner for implementing, supporting and growing Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. PowerObjects are proud to be a multi-year winner of Microsoft Partner awards, including CRM Partner of the Year 2012 and 2013, CRM Cloud Partner of the Year 2015 and Modern Marketer Partner of the Year 2016.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467009/Power_Objects_Logo.jpg