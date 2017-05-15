Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electricity Industry Profiles Germany, Austria, Switzerland" report to their offering.

Germany was an early leader in renewable energy; although its pace has slowed, the country still continues to make significant investment in new wind and solar capacity. This investment must be supported by investment in new grid interconnections to ensure that the electricity generated is used and not wasted.

Austria has also followed Germany's lead and is investing significant amounts in residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale solar PV, besides wind energy and additional hydropower capacity.

Switzerland is prioritising additional hydropower investment with moderate investment in wind and solar, along with a regulatory drive to boost energy efficiency. The country is not constructing any new nuclear power plants but has rejected plans for a German-style shutdown, which will ensure its energy stability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction-Scope and Coverage

3. Germany

4. Austria

5. Switzerland

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4zt9w/electricity

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006033/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Electricity