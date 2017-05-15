PORTSMOUTH, N.H., 2017-05-15 16:46 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of technology solutions to help businesses pay and get paid, recently held its 2017 Legal Spend Management customer conference in Chicago, IL.



Known as the Customer Insights Exchange, the conference was attended by over forty of North America's largest casualty and insurance companies. As in the past, the three day conference represents an opportunity for Bottomline's Legal Spend Management customers to discuss industry developments, share best practices and collaborate with the Bottomline Legal Solutions team.



Dan Davis, Senior Vice President of CorVel Corporation said, "Bottomline's Customer Insight Exchange is a calendar event for us. Bottomline's understanding of the insurance industry and market-leading position gives them an unrivalled ability to host an event at which we can collaborate on ideas and stay ahead of industry trends."



Bottomline's Legal Spend Management solutions encompass a full suite of specifically tailored capabilities to manage legal and claims vendor spend. The market-leading platforms increase efficiency in the bill review process, enable better decision making and deliver improved program results.



The conference agenda included sessions on Bottomline's LSM product capabilities, future offerings currently in development, industry best practices to achieve higher attorney compliance and a leading insurance defense firm's view of industry developments.



A highlight of the conference was a session on Advanced Analytics, hosted by Bottomline Chief Customer Officer Jason Mullen. The innovative analytics platform developed by Bottomline with this application in mind greatly expands insurers' ability to mine and leverage the valuable data in their legal spend databases.



Bottomline also featured PartnerSelect, the latest addition to its suite of industry leading solutions. A cloud-based network that connects claims organizations with their law firms, PartnerSelect assists in intelligently selecting the right lawyers and firms for each case based on powerful objective metrics and performance surveys. It also allows attorneys to showcase and market their capabilities to both existing and prospective clients. Several of the country's largest insurers have already signed on for this innovative new product offering.



John Kelly, General Manager Legal Solutions at Bottomline said, "We see our customers as partners and the Customer Insights Exchange is a great way for us to better understand their business needs and help develop the tailored solutions which make our partnerships so successful."



