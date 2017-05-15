

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Because airlines can't go 24 hours without antagonizing paying cutomers, JetBlue is accused of kicking an entire family from a flight due to a confrontation over a birthday cake.



The New York Daily News reports Cameron Burke, his wife, Minta, and their two children were flying from New York's Kennedy Airport to Las Vegas on May 3.



The New Jersey couple, hoping to celebrate Minta's 40th birthday, brought a cake on board. After a disagreement between two stewards over where to put the cake, one of the stewards apparently had it out with the husband.



'She said I was being noncompliant,' Burke said. 'I said, 'Miss, have you been drinking?' Because her behavior was irrational, and she stormed off.'



Moments later, the family was approached by law enforcement and made to de-plane.



'The customers became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember's fitness to fly,' JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw.



Video has been posted on numerous websites, but JetBlue denies any wrongdoing.



Another spokesperson tells People Magazine that 'the video circulating does not depict the entire incident and only starts after the objectionable behavior occurred.'



